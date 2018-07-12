A lot of smartphones these days come with fast-charging solutions. These technologies include Qualcomm's QuickCharge, OnePlus' Dash Charge, Oppo's VOOC charging system etc. A report now reveals that Huawei may be testing a new charging technology which is way faster than the current standard.

Touted as SuperCharge by Huawei, a new power adapter with model number HW-100400C00 has just been spotted receiving a 3C certification.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the adapter will be manufactured by a company named Yada Electronics and has the highest output specification spotted on a smartphone charger so far. How much may you ask?

Well, if you thought Huawei's current 22W charger, shipped with its P20 series smartphones was big enough, the new charger was spotted with a 10V/4A output. This means that the maximum charging power of this new power adopter will be 40W, which is close to twice as much as the 22W charger.

The report claims that the 40W charger will reportedly charge a Huawei smartphone from 0 to 90 percent within 30 minutes. That would certainly be one the fastest speeds spotted, considering OnePlus' DashCharge adapter is capable of charging 0-60 percent in 30 minutes and is still one of the fastest chargers around.

No word yet on when we should expect Huawei to start shipping these adapters, but it is likely that we may see it being shipped with Huawei's Mate 20-series that is expected to arrive in October this year.