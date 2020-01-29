Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei snatched market share from Apple, local rivals in China in 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Top Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd thrived in 2019 at the expense of smaller Chinese rivals and Apple even as the smartphone market shrank further and consumers favoured phones with 5G technology, data shows. Handset shipments for Shenzhen-based Huawei jumped 35.5% to 142 million in 2019, from 104.8 million a year earlier, according to estimates from market research firm Canalys. Shipments for Apple's iPhones decreased about 21% year-on-year to 27.5 million


ReutersJan 29, 2020 00:17:10 IST

Huawei snatched market share from Apple, local rivals in China in 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Top Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd thrived in 2019 at the expense of smaller Chinese rivals and Apple even as the smartphone market shrank further and consumers favoured phones with 5G technology, data shows.

Handset shipments for Shenzhen-based Huawei jumped 35.5% to 142 million in 2019, from 104.8 million a year earlier, according to estimates from market research firm Canalys.

Shipments for Apple's iPhones decreased about 21% year-on-year to 27.5 million. This comes as the domestic market for smartphones shrank 15% annually, according to the report http://bit.ly/2vm4z0T released on Tuesday.

Growth in smartphone sales stagnated in 2018 and 2019 as consumers postponed purchases, opting to wait for companies to release more 5G-enabled models. Huawei has already released four of these in China, while Xiaomi Corp has released two.

Other Chinese Android makers are racing to release 5G phones in the hope that consumers will upgrade their handsets as China rolls out its 5G network to most big cities this year.

Xiaomi's full-year shipments fell about 21% in 2019. Rivals Oppo and Vivo dropped 17% and 19%, respectively, over the same time period.

Huawei remains at the centre of U.S.-China tensions. Last year, Washington imposed restrictions on the handset maker that barred American suppliers from selling goods and services to it, citing national security concerns. Huawei has denied these charges.

But the restrictions have had little impact on its ability to sell phones domestically. However, losing access to Google's services had affected the company's business overseas.

The sanctions in fact helped boost Huawei's sales in China on the back of patriotic consumer purchases. The company's aggressive marketing has helped as well.

Huawei's fortunes picked up as iPhone sales lagged in 2017 and 2018, following a peak in the previous years. Last year, Apple offered discounts on iPhones to boost sales, a move that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook later said was successful.

Canalys estimates iPhone sales fell 12% in the quarter ended Dec. 31. In the preceding quarter, sales had fallen 28%.

However, this year could be a better one for Apple, with the company expected to launch its first 5G-enabled iPhone.

According to Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone sector at Canalys, the company's latest iPhone 11 model is the best-selling 4G device in China. Its older models are still dragging down overall sales.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin
Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Newstracker

Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Jan 15, 2020
Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Jan 15, 2020
Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Newstracker

Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Jan 15, 2020
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Newstracker

U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Newstracker

F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019