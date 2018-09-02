Sunday, September 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 September, 2018 11:43 IST

Huawei sells 10 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has sold 10 million units of its flagship P20 Pro and P20 devices since their global launch in late March this year, the company said on Saturday.

Representational image. Tech2

Representational image. Tech2

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 were the world's first devices to receive a triple-digit score by DxOMark — the industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.

Priced at Rs 64,999, P20 Pro comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered triple rear camera system.

Even today, the Huawei P20 Pro remains at the top of the DxOMark Mobile leaderboard with a score of 109, leading the second place competitor device by six points, said the company.

"By going above the 10-million mark, we have again set ourselves a high bar to clear," said Kevin Ho, President of Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Featuring cameras co-engineered by Leica with an "AI Image Stabilization" feature and large sensors, the P20 Series makes professional-grade photography accessible to anyone.

The European Image and Sound Association has named the Huawei P20 Pro the "EISA Best Smartphone 2018-2019," citing that the device is "the most advanced, innovative and technically superior smartphone ever."

At IFA 2018, Huawei unveiled the Morpho Aurora and Pearl White variants of the Huawei P20 Series.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018
ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look

ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look
Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018

Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018
Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018
LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018

LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018
Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018

Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018
How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

also see

Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs LG G7 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro: Spec shootout

Aug 31, 2018

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone X: Camera shootout

Aug 21, 2018

IFA 2018

Artificial Intelligence to seep further into everyday life at Berlin's IFA: Analysts

Aug 30, 2018

Kirin 980

Huawei's latest Kirin 980 SoC could give the Snapdragon 845 a run for its money

Aug 31, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 with pop-up camera teased amid Honor Play global launch at IFA 2018

Aug 31, 2018

IFA 2018

IFA 2018: What to expect from Sony, LG, Acer, Samsung, Huawei and more

Aug 28, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Scientists have located the biological clock that affects our perception of time

Sep 01, 2018

Gene Therapy

CRISPR gene-editing successfully stops muscle-eating disease in young dogs

Sep 01, 2018

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018