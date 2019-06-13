Thursday, June 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei seeks trademark for Hongmeng operating system in Peru

By Marco Aquino LIMA (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has asked Peruvian authorities to trademark its "Hongmeng" operating system, a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets in case U.S.

ReutersJun 13, 2019 01:08:20 IST

Huawei seeks trademark for Hongmeng operating system in Peru

By Marco Aquino

LIMA (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has asked Peruvian authorities to trademark its "Hongmeng" operating system, a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets in case U.S. sanctions hit its current business model.

Peru's anti-trust agency Indecopi said Huawei filed the trademark request on May 27, days after the United States put Huawei on a blacklist that barred it from business with global tech companies such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android operating system is used in Huawei phones.

Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's consumer division, told German newspaper Die Welt in an interview earlier this year that the company has a back-up operating system in case it was cut off from U.S.-made software.

According to local newspaper Diario Correo, there are some 5.5 million users of Huawei cellphones in Peru, a country of 32 million people.

Anti-trust regulator Indecopi said it needed additional information from Huawei before it could register a trademark for Hongmeng. In an emailed statement, Indecopi did not provide details on the documents it said it had requested from Huawei, but said it had given the company up to nine months to respond.

Representatives for Huawei in Peru declined to provide immediate comment and the Chinese embassy in Lima did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Mitra Taj, editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Newstracker

Bank of America sees lower trading revenue in second quarter

May 30, 2019
Bank of America sees lower trading revenue in second quarter
Canada moves to ratify North American trade deal ahead of visit by U.S. vice president

Newstracker

Canada moves to ratify North American trade deal ahead of visit by U.S. vice president

May 30, 2019
PVH cuts profit forecast for 2019; shares fall

Newstracker

PVH cuts profit forecast for 2019; shares fall

May 30, 2019
Stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears

Newstracker

Stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears

May 30, 2019
Oil prices fall as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions

Newstracker

Oil prices fall as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions

May 30, 2019
Eyeing China, Pentagon submits new report on rare earth minerals

Newstracker

Eyeing China, Pentagon submits new report on rare earth minerals

May 30, 2019

science

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019