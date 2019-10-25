Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Huawei recently overtook Apple as the world's second-biggest smartphone maker in terms of shipments.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 11:42:44 IST

If you thought that the recent US blacklist on Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is having any effects on sales, you would be wrong. Huawei has said that it has actually managed to sell 200 million smartphones in 2019, a feat which took 64 more days in 2018.

Huawei.

The announcement was made on Huawei Mobile's official Twitter handle and it is really an extraordinary feat by the company, which recently overtook Apple as the world's second-biggest smartphone maker in terms of shipments. However, how long would Huawei be able to sustain it, is a different matter. With no Google services in prospect on its devices such as the Mate 30-series, it is possible that sales could drop in the future.

Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies grew 24.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. The company said in August that while the impact of U.S. trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

