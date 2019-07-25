Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei revenue jumps by 30 percent in H1 2019 despite US blacklist: Report

Huawei had earlier said that US restrictions would take $30 billion over the next two years.

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 11:16:27 IST

Huawei has been subjected to a lot of pressure from the US blacklist a month back and it was assumed that the sales of the Chinese tech giant would take a major hit. However, new reports have indicated that instead of declining, the company sales have actually risen significantly.

Huawei revenue jumps by 30 percent in H1 2019 despite US blacklist: Report

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport. Image: Reuters

As per a report by mobileworldlivefrom the period of January to June, the company has pulled in increased revenue of 30 percent year-on-year. CEO Ren Zhengfei had earlier said that US restrictions would take $30 billion over the next two years. We will have to see if that holds true but these figures indicate that the company is doing well for itself.

The reason for the strong first-half growth appears to be due to the 50 5G commercial contracts that Huawei has signed with various countries and 28 more to come. The fast growth in the 5G segment is said to put up double-digit growth for Huawei's carrier division, the report quotes chairman Ken Hu as saying.

In more news related to Huawei, as formulated a partnership with Indian brand Micromax for selling its devices in the country. The partnership could also be beneficial to Micromax, which has steadily lost ground due to the emergence of Chinese players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo. As per Mobile Indian, an announcement of this deal could be official soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Huawei

Huawei is partnering with Micromax to improve its retail presence in India

Jul 23, 2019
Huawei is partnering with Micromax to improve its retail presence in India
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: A mid-range spec war

Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Realme X vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: A mid-range spec war

Jul 18, 2019
What makes the new OPPO K3 both the beauty and the beast?

Partnered

What makes the new OPPO K3 both the beauty and the beast?

Jul 22, 2019
OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

Jul 22, 2019
After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Huawei

After Hongmeng, Huawei applies trademark for another mobile OS called Harmony

Jul 14, 2019
Vivo S1 leaked teaser suggests that the smartphone could launch in India soon

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 leaked teaser suggests that the smartphone could launch in India soon

Jul 12, 2019

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019