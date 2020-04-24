Friday, April 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei reportedly says that most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing update

Smartphones including Huawei's will also need to have Bluetooth Low Energy to run Google-Apple's upcoming contact tracing tool.


tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2020 11:57:14 IST

Everyone is looking with hope at Google and Apple for their upcoming contract tracing tool that will help in COVID-19 spread. But for Huawei users, the bigger concern is: Will I be able to use it? This is because Google had to ban its services including Android updates for Huawei handsets last year.

Earlier it was reported by Telegraph that due to the US-China trade feud that took place last year, Huawei handsets that are launched without Google apps will not be able to use Google's COVID-19 tracking tool.

Huawei reportedly says that most of its phones will get Googles contact-tracing update

Huawei phones that were launched before the ban are likely to run Google's COVID-19 tool.

However, now, a report by TechRadar reveals that Huawei confirmed at an online briefing that "most" Huawei phones will get the upcoming Google's contact tracing app. As per the report, Huawei phones that were launched before the ban will run Google's COVID-19 tool. There is no confirmation if the same rule applies to its sub-brand Honor as well.

Another major aspect that the report reveals is that some phones can't connect to Bluetooth Low Energy, a version that eats up less power, and hence they will not be compatible with Google's upcoming tool. The tool apparently relies on wireless chips that are not available in many handsets.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reports that, unfortunately, there are up to 2 million phones in the entire world that do not support BLE.

The report did not reveal the names of the handsets that come without BLE but clarifies that most handsets launched in the past few years have BLE by default. It also suggests that smartphones running Android 4.3 and above support BLE.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: Here is how smartphones can keep track if you have come in contact with an infected person

Apr 15, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Here is how smartphones can keep track if you have come in contact with an infected person
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing

Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 11: UK and US suffer worst days yet, Turkey imposes curfew, Apple and Google partner to fortify contact tracing

Apr 11, 2020
Evidence of coronavirus' effect on US economy grows more ominous, will shrink 7% in 2020, predict economists

NewsTracker

Evidence of coronavirus' effect on US economy grows more ominous, will shrink 7% in 2020, predict economists

Apr 16, 2020
Exclusive: Not the time to play politics over appointment of health minister, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan; MP may extend lockdown if needed

TheySaidIt

Exclusive: Not the time to play politics over appointment of health minister, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan; MP may extend lockdown if needed

Apr 21, 2020
Apple releases new '30 Creative Activities for Kids' worksheet for children at home

Apple

Apple releases new '30 Creative Activities for Kids' worksheet for children at home

Apr 10, 2020
Apple AirPods X to launch alongside iPhone 12 in September this year: Report

AirPods X

Apple AirPods X to launch alongside iPhone 12 in September this year: Report

Apr 09, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020