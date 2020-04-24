tech2 News Staff

Everyone is looking with hope at Google and Apple for their upcoming contract tracing tool that will help in COVID-19 spread. But for Huawei users, the bigger concern is: Will I be able to use it? This is because Google had to ban its services including Android updates for Huawei handsets last year.

Earlier it was reported by Telegraph that due to the US-China trade feud that took place last year, Huawei handsets that are launched without Google apps will not be able to use Google's COVID-19 tracking tool.

However, now, a report by TechRadar reveals that Huawei confirmed at an online briefing that "most" Huawei phones will get the upcoming Google's contact tracing app. As per the report, Huawei phones that were launched before the ban will run Google's COVID-19 tool. There is no confirmation if the same rule applies to its sub-brand Honor as well.

Another major aspect that the report reveals is that some phones can't connect to Bluetooth Low Energy, a version that eats up less power, and hence they will not be compatible with Google's upcoming tool. The tool apparently relies on wireless chips that are not available in many handsets.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reports that, unfortunately, there are up to 2 million phones in the entire world that do not support BLE.

The report did not reveal the names of the handsets that come without BLE but clarifies that most handsets launched in the past few years have BLE by default. It also suggests that smartphones running Android 4.3 and above support BLE.

