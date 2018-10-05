Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 05 October, 2018 15:33 IST

Huawei receives DoT's invitation to take part in India's 5G roll-out trials

Huawei can start 5G trials by the end of this year and that they could run for three to four weeks.

Putting speculation about its participation in India's 5G roll-out process to rest, Chinese telecom giant Huawei on 5 October said it had received an invitation from the Department of Telecommunications to take part in the trials for the development of 5G use cases in India.

Huawei said it received the DoT letter on September 27, within two days of the cabinet approving the new telecom policy, the National Digital Communications Policy 2018.

"We appreciate India's collaborative and open approach towards Huawei. The country is on the right track to develop 5G network and Huawei remains committed to adding value to the services that roll out of this technology would unleash," Jay Chen, CEO of Huawei India told IANS.

A 5G sign is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC167BB72A60

A 5G sign is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC167BB72A60

Huawei's participation in India's 5G rollout process has been keenly observed following reports last month that suggested that the company, along with another Chinese player ZTE, was excluded from the list of companies that were selected by DoT to participate in 5G trial of use cases.

Huawei said it could start the trials for 5G use cases as early as the end of this year and that they could run for three to four weeks.

"Huawei's leading technology and world-class solutions customised for Indian specific needs are recognised by the Indian government and industry," Chen said.

"Through the proposed trials, Huawei plans to contribute for the development of timely and high-quality 5G technology and use cases that will enable social and economic development in India for consumers and industry," he added.

Huawei said it would collaborate with the industry, academia and the state governments for the 5G trials which would start after the allocation of spectrum and other formalities are completed.

Huawei's trial for 5G use cases would include areas such as enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and wireless to the x (WTTx), an advanced wireless broadband access solution proposed by Huawei, among others.

"The discourse on telecommunication in India has changed from availability and affordability to that of quality and improved customer experience. With India's emphasis on adoption of emerging technologies, the country is set to become the most dynamic market in the world in the next five years," Chen said.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
iPhone XS Max issues explained

iPhone XS Max issues explained
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Spectrum auction for 5G likely to happen in later half of 2019: Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan

Sep 24, 2018

Aadhaar Verdict

DoT to talk to UIDAI and telcos on compliance with the Aadhaar verdict

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Ericsson settlement deal row: Reliance Communications seeks 60 days more for payment citing pending spectrum sale

Oct 03, 2018

Verizon 5G Home

Verizon just activated the 'world’s first 5G network' in four US cities

Oct 02, 2018

5G

Lack of a uniform policy framework to challenge growth of 5G connectivity in India

Sep 29, 2018

UIDAI asks telecom companies to submit an Aadhaar-exit plan by 15 October

Oct 01, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018