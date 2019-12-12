Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P40 to sport HDR-capable AMOLED display, P40 Lite will feature quad-cam setup: Report

Huawei P40 Lite will reportedly be a rebranded version of Nova 6se, which was launched in China last week.


tech2 News StaffDec 12, 2019 14:28:38 IST

Like every year, Huawei is expected to launch its flagship P-series smartphones sometime in February in 2020.

As we wait for the smartphone to launch next year, an alleged leak of the device claims to reveal a few specifications of the purported Huawei P40 and P40 Lite.

Huawei P40 to sport HDR-capable AMOLED display, P40 Lite will feature quad-cam setup: Report

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

According to a leakster who goes by the handle @RODENT950 on Twitter, the Huawei P40 will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution. The display, according to the leak, will also be HDR-supported.

The placeholder render of the purported smartphone also reveals that, as per usual, the Huawei P40's camera will be powered by Leica.

Another tweet by him in the thread reveals that the display will called the 'Advanced Horizon Display'.

The leakster also claims that the Huawei P40 will feaure a punch-hole camera on the front. It hasn't been revealed if it will be a dual-camera on the front or a single one.

The same leakster apparently also has some dirt on the P40 Lite, which according to him will be the rebranded version of Nova 6se, which was launched in China last week. @RODENT950 has also shared a render of the purported P40 Lite.

As per the render, the Huawei P40 Lite will sport a square quad-camera setup at the back. Up front, the device will also reportedly come with a single punch-hole display camera. The back of the P40 Lite is missing a fingerprint display, which means that the device will either feature a Face Unlock system or an in-display fingerprint sensor, or may be both.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei

Huawei could reportedly dual-boot Harmony OS alongside Android in future phones

Oct 16, 2019
Huawei could reportedly dual-boot Harmony OS alongside Android in future phones

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019