tech2 News Staff

Like every year, Huawei is expected to launch its flagship P-series smartphones sometime in February in 2020.

As we wait for the smartphone to launch next year, an alleged leak of the device claims to reveal a few specifications of the purported Huawei P40 and P40 Lite.

According to a leakster who goes by the handle @RODENT950 on Twitter, the Huawei P40 will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution. The display, according to the leak, will also be HDR-supported.

6.57" pph, 2K/FHD+, HDR, DCI-P3, WF AMOLED Display

A simpler name would be nice😂 pic.twitter.com/i3AM0O1Y3E — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 8, 2019

The placeholder render of the purported smartphone also reveals that, as per usual, the Huawei P40's camera will be powered by Leica.

Another tweet by him in the thread reveals that the display will called the 'Advanced Horizon Display'.

The leakster also claims that the Huawei P40 will feaure a punch-hole camera on the front. It hasn't been revealed if it will be a dual-camera on the front or a single one.

The same leakster apparently also has some dirt on the P40 Lite, which according to him will be the rebranded version of Nova 6se, which was launched in China last week. @RODENT950 has also shared a render of the purported P40 Lite.

As per the render, the Huawei P40 Lite will sport a square quad-camera setup at the back. Up front, the device will also reportedly come with a single punch-hole display camera. The back of the P40 Lite is missing a fingerprint display, which means that the device will either feature a Face Unlock system or an in-display fingerprint sensor, or may be both.

