Huawei P40 Pro: Leaked image of the phone points to dual front camera, bezel-less display

Huawei P40 Pro is expected to have a penta rear camera setup that includes 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.


tech2 News StaffFeb 05, 2020 17:34:46 IST

Huawei's eagerly-awaited P40 Pro is expected to house a pentacamera setup. A live image of Huawei P40 Pro has been shared online, giving away the standout feature of the smartphone.

Based on an image shared by Tipster Technology Yu on Weibo, it appears the P40 Pro sports a dual-camera setup in the front, and a selfie camera tucked away neatly in a pill-shaped module on the top-left corner of the screen.

Huawei P40 Pro might come with a 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch display. Representational Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The smartphone also apparently has a waterfall-like display and a chin at the bottom which isn't all that pronounced and no visible bezels. The smartphone seems to have curved round edges as well.

As per the previous reports, Huawei P40 Pro might come with a 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch display. It is likely to feature a rectangular five-camera setup at the back. In addition to this, the camera setup is expected to have 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 20 MP camera with an ultrawide angle lens, a 12 MP camera with a periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom capability, a macro camera, and a 3D ToF unit. The smartphone is also thought to have a Type-C port.

An in-display fingerprint sensor might also be part of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro package.

Who's excited?

