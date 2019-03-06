tech2 News Staff

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are the next upcoming flagship smartphones from Huawei and they will be unveiled on 26 March for the global audiences. Leaks and renders have shrouded the device for some time now and we have a general idea of what to expect from the smartphone. Even so, there seems to be some new information that has seeped through about the devices.

Reputed tipster Roland Quandt has said that the Huawei P30 and P30 phones will have flat-cut surfaces on top and bottom that will help them to stand upright. The curved nature of many smartphones' bottom half does not allow them to stand on any smooth surface.

Although it is not immediately clear what usefulness this feature will have other than to perhaps click product shots without using any external support, we might see Huawei mention about it while the device is presented.

This is the Huawei P30's top left corner. No, that's not a Photoshop fail, both P30 and P30 Pro will have flush tops and bottoms, so you'll essentially be able to have them stand upright. More pics n info here: https://t.co/Xbint0dtxG pic.twitter.com/iS4brmF5Vo — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 5, 2019

According to a report from MyDrivers, the P30 Pro is said to sport a zoom lens that will likely support ten-fold hybrid zoom. Recently, leaked hands-on images of the supposed Huawei P30 Pro appeared on the Internet revealing design details and camera arrangement of the device. The images spotted by SlashLeaks showed an unusual camera setup with a folded optics module.

Meanwhile, MyDrivers managed to obtain a photo of Richard Yu holding the purported P30 Pro. The leaked photo showed off a camera array similar to the one seen on the leaked hands-on images.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.