Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30-series could stand upright thanks to flat-cut edges says new leak

Huawei P30 and P30 phones will have flat-cut surfaces on top and bottom helping them stand upright.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 15:38:39 IST

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are the next upcoming flagship smartphones from Huawei and they will be unveiled on 26 March for the global audiences. Leaks and renders have shrouded the device for some time now and we have a general idea of what to expect from the smartphone. Even so, there seems to be some new information that has seeped through about the devices.

Huawei P20 Pro. Image: Tech2

Huawei P20 Pro. Image: Tech2

Reputed tipster Roland Quandt has said that the Huawei P30 and P30 phones will have flat-cut surfaces on top and bottom that will help them to stand upright. The curved nature of many smartphones' bottom half does not allow them to stand on any smooth surface.

Although it is not immediately clear what usefulness this feature will have other than to perhaps click product shots without using any external support, we might see Huawei mention about it while the device is presented.

According to a report from MyDrivers, the P30 Pro is said to sport a zoom lens that will likely support ten-fold hybrid zoom. Recently, leaked hands-on images of the supposed Huawei P30 Pro appeared on the Internet revealing design details and camera arrangement of the device. The images spotted by SlashLeaks showed an unusual camera setup with a folded optics module.

Meanwhile, MyDrivers managed to obtain a photo of Richard Yu holding the purported P30 Pro. The leaked photo showed off a camera array similar to the one seen on the leaked hands-on images.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked, might feature 10x optical hybrid zoom

Mar 04, 2019

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro will have quad rear camera, reveals official teaser

Feb 20, 2019

science

Coral Conservation

Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Mar 06, 2019

Stubble Burning

Stubble burning costing India $152.9 billion in health expenses over five years: Study

Mar 06, 2019

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

Poaching War

WWF may be guilty of funding torture, killing of civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019