Huawei P30 series could reportedly come with the new Kirin 985 SoC

Report has revealed that the next-gen Huawei flagships will have the new Kirin 985 chipset.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 13:44 PM IST

Huawei came out with the Kirn 980 chipset a while back and it is true that upcoming Huawei and Honor flagships will be powered by it, we are now hearing reports of a new flagship chipset from Huawei. If these reports are to be believed then it looks like the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will likely be powered by this new chipset.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

XDA-Developers editor has revealed that the next-gen Huawei flagships will have the new Kirin 985 chipset. The chances are high that the Krin 985 will be a slight upgrade over the already powerful Kirin 980 chipset.

Also, this isn't the first time that Huawei has released a chipset that ends with the number 5.

The Huawei P9 came with the Kirin 955 SoC back in 2016 and the difference that it had over the Kirn 950 used in the Mate 8 was that the former had a clockspeed of 2.5 GHz while the latter had a 2.3 GHz clockspeed. This had led us to believe that the 985 SoC will only be a minor upgrade over an otherwise competent SoC.

As of right now there is no more info about the chipset but if the rumour of it coming on the P30 is correct, then we should get more details in March, which is when the P30 is scheduled to launch.

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

All Things Internet | Tech2

Samsung One UI First Look

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

