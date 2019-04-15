Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30 Pro to start selling today on Amazon India, offline sales to follow

The Huawei P30 Pro was launched in India in a single variant with 8 GB RAM for Rs 71,990.

tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2019 15:22:38 IST

The Huawei P30 Pro finally goes on sale in India today after its launch last week.

The P30 Pro has been priced at Rs 71,990 for the single 256 GB variant this is being sold in India. The smartphone can be bought exclusively on the Amazon India website and offline sales are expected to start from the coming week.

As far as launch offers go, the Huawei P30 Pro will be made available in no-cost EMI options. Buyers of the phone can also avail an introductory 5 percent cashback if they choose to buy the phone before 17 April.

Huawei P30 Pro to start selling today on Amazon India, offline sales to follow

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image: Omkar Godambe

Consumers also get the option to buy the Huawei Watch GT alongside the Huawei P30 Pro at just Rs 2,000. In addition to this, Huawei is also offering a 6-month screen insurance scheme.

Reliance Jio users are also entitled to certain exclusive benefits. Users will get up to Rs 2,200 cashback and double data recharges and other benefits up to Rs 10,000.

Interested? Then you might want to head over to our in-depth review of the Huawei P30 Pro here.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications and features

The Huawei P30 Pro features a modern design with thin side bezels, a reduced chin, and smooth curved edges. From the front, the P30 looks quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, except it has thin bezels on the top and at the bottom. The phone has a 6.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

In terms of optics, the P30 Pro sports a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information. Up front, it has a 32 MP camera for clicking selfies. Surprising enough, the Huawei P30 Pro has ISO 409600, the highest ISO sensitivity range on a phone. Moreover, the phone has 50x digital zoom support that even lets you shoot pictures of the moon.

The phone runs EMUI 9.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. As for the RAM/storage, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of native storage. In terms of battery capacity, it has a backup of 4,200 mAh. Huawei has introduced a new orange coloured Amber Rise version of the P30 Pro. Besides this, the new Huawei phone is available in Breathing Crystal, basic white, Huawei's signature Aurora gradient and Pearl White colour options.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Buying Guide- Flagship phones over 30K

Samsung Buying Guide- Flagship phones over 30K

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Apr 09, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live
Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 71,990

Apr 09, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally takes a backseat

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally takes a backseat

Apr 09, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartphone cameras

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartphone cameras

Apr 15, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked in new images, to come with curved display and Snapdragon 855

Apr 10, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photography crown

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photography crown

Apr 04, 2019

science

First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Reproduction

First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Apr 15, 2019
Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Climate Change

Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Apr 15, 2019
NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Mars Missions

NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Apr 15, 2019
NASA's Twins Study reveals genetic implications of long-term space travel

Space flight

NASA's Twins Study reveals genetic implications of long-term space travel

Apr 15, 2019