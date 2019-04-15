tech2 News Staff

The Huawei P30 Pro finally goes on sale in India today after its launch last week.

The P30 Pro has been priced at Rs 71,990 for the single 256 GB variant this is being sold in India. The smartphone can be bought exclusively on the Amazon India website and offline sales are expected to start from the coming week.

As far as launch offers go, the Huawei P30 Pro will be made available in no-cost EMI options. Buyers of the phone can also avail an introductory 5 percent cashback if they choose to buy the phone before 17 April.

Consumers also get the option to buy the Huawei Watch GT alongside the Huawei P30 Pro at just Rs 2,000. In addition to this, Huawei is also offering a 6-month screen insurance scheme.

Reliance Jio users are also entitled to certain exclusive benefits. Users will get up to Rs 2,200 cashback and double data recharges and other benefits up to Rs 10,000.

Interested? Then you might want to head over to our in-depth review of the Huawei P30 Pro here.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications and features

The Huawei P30 Pro features a modern design with thin side bezels, a reduced chin, and smooth curved edges. From the front, the P30 looks quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, except it has thin bezels on the top and at the bottom. The phone has a 6.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

In terms of optics, the P30 Pro sports a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have “periscope” zoom system. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information. Up front, it has a 32 MP camera for clicking selfies. Surprising enough, the Huawei P30 Pro has ISO 409600, the highest ISO sensitivity range on a phone. Moreover, the phone has 50x digital zoom support that even lets you shoot pictures of the moon.

The phone runs EMUI 9.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS. As for the RAM/storage, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of native storage. In terms of battery capacity, it has a backup of 4,200 mAh. Huawei has introduced a new orange coloured Amber Rise version of the P30 Pro. Besides this, the new Huawei phone is available in Breathing Crystal, basic white, Huawei's signature Aurora gradient and Pearl White colour options.

