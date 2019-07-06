Press Trust of India

At MWC 2019 Shanghai Summit, Huawei P30 Pro beat other flagship models released at a similar time or recently, and won the Best Smartphone 2019 Award of Asia Mobile Awards.

P30 series has been loved and acclaimed by global consumers and praised by many top media outlets since its launch. P30 series offers the outstanding user experience with SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera,10x Hybrid Zoom, ultra-long battery life and new colour choices like Breathing Crystal and Amber Sunrise. Its sales volume hit 10 million units by only 85 days after the launch. The time taking to reach that figure is 62 days less than that for P20 series. It is record-breaking for Huawei flagship devices’ sales volume.

The Huawei P30 Pro (Review) features SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera and rewrites the basic rules of digital photography that has been there for over 40 years with multiple revolutionary technological breakthroughs, making it an extraordinary flagship model. It pushes mobile photography into a new stage. It is equipped with innovative components such as the SuperZoom Lens with a periscope design, SuperSpectrum Sensor, and ToF Lens to bring consumers amazing superzoom and low-light photography experience. Its photography strength is widely recognized by global consumers.

It is worth mentioning that at the 2019 MWC Barcelona in February, Huawei's flagship model Mate 20 Pro released in 2018 also won the Best Smartphone Award from GSMA thanks to its powerful performance, excellent photography system, ultra-long battery life, innovative charging solution, and revolutionary design.

In the past few years, Huawei Consumer Business Group has always been committed to creating value for consumers through innovation. Many revolutionary breakthroughs have been made in performance, photography, artificial intelligence, communications, and design. Product competitiveness and user experience have been greatly improved. Huawei invested more than 480 billion CNY (about US$73 billion) over the past decade. Huawei has obtained 87,805 patents by the end of 2018. In the future, Huawei will continue to lead the smartphone trend through R&D investment and technological innovation, and create an all-scenario smart life experience for consumers.

