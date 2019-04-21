Sunday, April 21, 2019Back to
Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense burns

Even the in-display fingerprint scanner works well despite the display being heavily scratched.

tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2019 13:54:39 IST

If smartphone durability matters to you then it's quite likely that you've heard about Zach Nelson aka JerryRigEverything.

The latest new flagship to go under the scanner and brave through Nelson's standardised set of durability tests is the Huawei P30 Pro.

Beginning with the scratch test, the tempered glass on the Huawei P30 Pro is seen getting scratches at Moh level 6 or 7, which is the norm in flagship grade phones. The Huawei P30 Pro is made of tempered glass and stands tall in the bend test as well, barely flexing even with a lot of pressure. To recall, the Huawei P20 Pro didn't do so well in the bend test last year, the display cracking under pressure.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The frame of the Huawei P30 Pro is made of metal and they do suffer cracks fairly easily. The phone is seen to sport an Infrared LED indicator that will help in controlling TVs. The back is also quite resistant to scratches, and even the protection over the camera lenses at the back is unaffected by heavy scratching with a blade.

The phone's display is also put to fire with a lighter, and the die out only after 22 seconds of being under a naked flame. The Huawei P30 Pro's display briefly stops working, but a reboot gets it back on track right away.

The display over the in-display fingerprint scanner is also heavily scratched to see if it works after the damage. The sensor is seen to work well even after the scratches, lending more weight to the phone's durability.

The video is definitely worth a watch, and we can't wait to see the insides of the P30 Pro in the teardown video that will presumably follow in the next few days.

(Also read: Huawei P30 Pro Review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartphone cameras)

