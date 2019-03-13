Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Huawei P30 Pro appeared on the internet revealing design details and camera arrangement of the device.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 15:06:17 IST

The Huawei P30-series, which is set to launch in just under two weeks in Paris, has been the talk of the rumour mill for some time now. Most of the device has been outed via leaks and renders to give us a nearly complete picture of what the device will have. Now the device has been spotted on benchmarking platforms showing us what the internals of the device may look like.

Huawei P30 Pro reportedly listed on Geekbench showing Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB RAM

Huawei P20 Pro.

A device, with a model number of Huawei VOG-L29, has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone has single-core and multi-core scores of 3,289 and 9,817. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 (Review) with its Exynos 9820 SoC has scores of 4,386 and 9,852 respectively.

Huawei P30 Geekbench.

Huawei P30 Geekbench.

Although the scores are slightly lower than the S10, you can be sure that the VOG-L29 aka the P30 Pro (or at least one of the P30 devices) will be quite fast.

Powering the device is a Kirin 980 7 nm chipset and we see 8 GB of RAM as well. Earlier leaks about the device confirmed that the Huawei P30 Pro will have a Leica-branded quad camera set up at the back.

Recently, leaked hands-on images of the supposed Huawei P30 Pro appeared on the internet revealing design details and camera arrangement of the device.

MyDrivers managed to obtain a photo of Richard Yu holding the purported P30 Pro. The leaked photo showed off a camera array similar to the one seen on the leaked hands-on images.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Huawei

Huawei P30-series could stand upright thanks to flat-cut edges says new leak

Mar 06, 2019
Huawei P30-series could stand upright thanks to flat-cut edges says new leak
Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked, might feature 10x optical hybrid zoom

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked, might feature 10x optical hybrid zoom

Mar 04, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to watch the event

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to watch the event

Mar 06, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10-series launched in India starting at Rs 55,900, sale from 8 March

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10-series launched in India starting at Rs 55,900, sale from 8 March

Mar 06, 2019
MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X, Samsung Galaxy S10, Sony Xperia 1 and other flagships seen at MWC

MWC 2019

MWC 2019: Huawei Mate X, Samsung Galaxy S10, Sony Xperia 1 and other flagships seen at MWC

Feb 27, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date revealed, to debut on 6 March

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date revealed, to debut on 6 March

Feb 26, 2019

science
Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Dusty discoveries

Surprise! Undiscovered dust, asteroids rings may share orbits with Mercury, Venus

Mar 13, 2019
Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mineral Moon

Moon's colourful mineral map revealed with 1,50,000 photographs of the Supermoon

Mar 13, 2019
WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Pandemic

WHO launches strategy to fight 'inevitable' global flu pandemic in coming decade

Mar 13, 2019
Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Woolly Mammoth

Frozen 28,000-year-old woolly mammoth cells come back to life, but only briefly

Mar 13, 2019