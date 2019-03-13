tech2 News Staff

The Huawei P30-series, which is set to launch in just under two weeks in Paris, has been the talk of the rumour mill for some time now. Most of the device has been outed via leaks and renders to give us a nearly complete picture of what the device will have. Now the device has been spotted on benchmarking platforms showing us what the internals of the device may look like.

A device, with a model number of Huawei VOG-L29, has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone has single-core and multi-core scores of 3,289 and 9,817. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 (Review) with its Exynos 9820 SoC has scores of 4,386 and 9,852 respectively.

Although the scores are slightly lower than the S10, you can be sure that the VOG-L29 aka the P30 Pro (or at least one of the P30 devices) will be quite fast.

Powering the device is a Kirin 980 7 nm chipset and we see 8 GB of RAM as well. Earlier leaks about the device confirmed that the Huawei P30 Pro will have a Leica-branded quad camera set up at the back.

Recently, leaked hands-on images of the supposed Huawei P30 Pro appeared on the internet revealing design details and camera arrangement of the device.

MyDrivers managed to obtain a photo of Richard Yu holding the purported P30 Pro. The leaked photo showed off a camera array similar to the one seen on the leaked hands-on images.

