tech2 News Staff

Launched back in April this year in India, the Huawei P30 Pro is now getting an exciting update. The Chinese tech company has now introduced two major camera updates with features like 'Dual video Mode' and support for 'AR Measure' app with its recent update in India.

With the Dual-video mode, users will now be able to capture two videos on the main camera and the zoom camera simultaneously. It will allow users to capture detailed videos.

The other addition is the AR Measure app. This feature allows the Time of Flight 3D camera to capture the details of the object in the frame. These details include the length, volume or height of a person or object. This feature also works in the case of multiple people or objects in one frame.

Huawei P30 that is still not available in India was recently spotted on Chinese certification site Tenaa. According to a report by GSMArena, Huawei P30 which was earlier launched with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM, appeared with a 12 GB RAM variant on the site. The phone had a model number 'ELE-AL00m'.

Huawei P30 Pro: Features, specifications

The beefed up and the more expensive variant of the new P30 series, the Huawei P30 Pro features a modern design with thin side-bezels, a reduced chin, and smooth curved edges. From the front, the P30 looks quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, except it has thin bezels on the top and at the bottom. The phone has a slightly taller 6.47-inch OLED display with similar resolution as the regular Huawei P30.

In terms of optics, the P30 Pro sports a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have 'periscope' zoom system. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information. Up front, it has a 32 MP camera for clicking selfies. Surprisingly enough, the Huawei P30 Pro has an ISO of 409,600, the highest ISO sensitivity range on a phone. Moreover, the phone has 50x digital zoom support that even lets you shoot pictures of the moon.

The phone runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS. As for the RAM and storage, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of battery capacity, it has a 4,200 mAh battery. Huawei has introduced a new orange Amber Rise version of the P30 Pro. Besides this, the new Huawei phone is available in Breathing Crystal, Basic White, Huawei's signature Aurora gradient and Pearl White colour options. The premium Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 for the 256 GB variant.

