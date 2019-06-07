Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30 Pro gets updated with Dual-View Video Mode and AR measure app in India

Huawei P30 Pro will now let you capture two videos on the main and the zoom camera simultaneously.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 18:42:25 IST

Launched back in April this year in India, the Huawei P30 Pro is now getting an exciting update. The Chinese tech company has now introduced two major camera updates with features like 'Dual video Mode' and support for 'AR Measure' app with its recent update in India.

Huawei P30 Pro gets updated with Dual-View Video Mode and AR measure app in India

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

With the Dual-video mode, users will now be able to capture two videos on the main camera and the zoom camera simultaneously. It will allow users to capture detailed videos.

The other addition is the AR Measure app. This feature allows the Time of Flight 3D camera to capture the details of the object in the frame. These details include the length, volume or height of a person or object. This feature also works in the case of multiple people or objects in one frame.

Huawei P30 that is still not available in India was recently spotted on Chinese certification site Tenaa. According to a report by GSMArena, Huawei P30 which was earlier launched with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM, appeared with a 12 GB RAM variant on the site. The phone had a model number 'ELE-AL00m'.

Huawei P30 Pro: Features, specifications

The beefed up and the more expensive variant of the new P30 series, the Huawei P30 Pro features a modern design with thin side-bezels, a reduced chin, and smooth curved edges. From the front, the P30 looks quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy S9 series, except it has thin bezels on the top and at the bottom. The phone has a slightly taller 6.47-inch OLED display with similar resolution as the regular Huawei P30.

In terms of optics, the P30 Pro sports a 40 MP primary camera with f/1.6 lens and OIS support, a 20 MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and an 8 MP camera that is said to have 'periscope' zoom system. The fourth camera on the phone is a ToF (Time of Flight) camera that is meant to capture 3D depth information. Up front, it has a 32 MP camera for clicking selfies. Surprisingly enough, the Huawei P30 Pro has an ISO of 409,600, the highest ISO sensitivity range on a phone. Moreover, the phone has 50x digital zoom support that even lets you shoot pictures of the moon.

The phone runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie OS. As for the RAM and storage, the Huawei P30 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. In terms of battery capacity, it has a 4,200 mAh battery. Huawei has introduced a new orange Amber Rise version of the P30 Pro. Besides this, the new Huawei phone is available in Breathing Crystal, Basic White, Huawei's signature Aurora gradient and Pearl White colour options. The premium Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 for the 256 GB variant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Note 10

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 camera setup may look a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro

May 29, 2019
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 camera setup may look a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro
Oppo Reno vs Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 vs ZenFone 6: A budget flagship face-off

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno vs Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 vs ZenFone 6: A budget flagship face-off

May 29, 2019
Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more

Amazon

Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more

Jun 07, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

May 29, 2019
Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones

Huawei ban

Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones

Jun 07, 2019
US warns Germany that use of Huawei products and services will lead to loss of US data access

Huawei

US warns Germany that use of Huawei products and services will lead to loss of US data access

May 31, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019