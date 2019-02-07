Tech2 News Staff

The year 2018 saw triple and even quad camera featured smartphones and the trend now seems to likely to take on heels. A speculative render of the alleged Huawei P30 Pro surfaced on the internet revealing four camera lenses at the back.

While the leaked render corroborates the previous rumours (of Huawei’s upcoming flagship featuring quad camera), the unique arrangement of the lenses grabs one’s attention. The renders first spotted by SlashLeaks, reveal the supposed Huawei P30 Pro featuring Leica branded cameras with three lenses aligned vertically at the top left corner and a fourth lens placed on the left side. The lens appears to be surrounded by sensors at the top and below.

Apart from the camera setup, not much information is outed about the camera configuration. However, GSMArena report suggests that the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro might sport a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) camera similar to the one found on the Honor View 20. Reports speculate that the yet-to-be-announced Huawei smartphone could arrive with Sony’s 38 MP IMX607 camera sensor as its primary camera.

Notably, the US-based case maker Olixar last year showed a few cases of the purported Huawei P30 Pro. The images revealed the phone featuring quad cameras at the back. However, the arrangement was slightly different than the one leaked in the latest render. The supposed P30 Pro cases showed a similar design for the cameras seen on the Galaxy A9 2018 Edition. The cases did show a second row, but it was only seen housing dual flash and Laser autofocus. While the latest render showcases a rather and complicated camera setup, it adds credence to the reports that claim the P30 will arrive with four cameras. Huawei last year introduced its flagship model, the P20 Pro with Leica-branded triple camera set up at the back. The triple camera setup comprises of a 40 MP primary camera, an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom camera, and a 20MP monochrome shooter. The cameras in combination with software render good detailed shots in low light situations

