Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei P30 Pro alleged render show off a rather odd quad camera setup at the back

Huawei P30 Pro alleged renders show an additional camera in the second row with sensors surrounding the lens

Tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 07:54:44 IST

The year 2018 saw triple and even quad camera featured smartphones and the trend now seems to likely to take on heels. A speculative render of the alleged Huawei P30 Pro surfaced on the internet revealing four camera lenses at the back.

Representational image of Huawei P20 Pro

Representational image of Huawei P20 Pro

While the leaked render corroborates the previous rumours (of Huawei’s upcoming flagship featuring quad camera), the unique arrangement of the lenses grabs one’s attention. The renders first spotted by SlashLeaks, reveal the supposed Huawei P30 Pro featuring Leica branded cameras with three lenses aligned vertically at the top left corner and a fourth lens placed on the left side. The lens appears to be surrounded by sensors at the top and below.

Huawei P30 Pro alleged camera render shows strange camera arrangement. Image: SlashLeaks

Huawei P30 Pro alleged camera render shows strange camera arrangement. Image: SlashLeaks

Apart from the camera setup, not much information is outed about the camera configuration. However, GSMArena report suggests that the upcoming Huawei P30 Pro might sport a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) camera similar to the one found on the Honor View 20. Reports speculate that the yet-to-be-announced Huawei smartphone could arrive with Sony’s 38 MP IMX607 camera sensor as its primary camera.

Notably, the US-based case maker Olixar last year showed a few cases of the purported Huawei P30 Pro. The images revealed the phone featuring quad cameras at the back. However, the arrangement was slightly different than the one leaked in the latest render. The supposed P30 Pro cases showed a similar design for the cameras seen on the Galaxy A9 2018 Edition. The cases did show a second row, but it was only seen housing dual flash and Laser autofocus. While the latest render showcases a rather and complicated camera setup, it adds credence to the reports that claim the P30 will arrive with four cameras. Huawei last year introduced its flagship model, the P20 Pro with Leica-branded triple camera set up at the back. The triple camera setup comprises of a 40 MP primary camera, an 8MP 3x telephoto zoom camera, and a 20MP monochrome shooter. The cameras in combination with software render good detailed shots in low light situations

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite may come with 1080p+ display, 20 MP triple-camera setup

Feb 01, 2019

Huawei

Huawei CFO Meng appears for hearing at Canadian court as US seeks extradition

Jan 30, 2019

Huawei

Canada undecided over banning Huawei's 5G telecom equipment in its country

Jan 30, 2019

Huawei

China warns EU that excluding Huawei's telecom equipment could hamper 5G

Jan 28, 2019

Huawei

Huawei charged by the US for stealing trade secrets and violating Iran sanctions

Jan 29, 2019

Huawei

Republic Day sale: Huawei P20 Lite gets Rs 7,000 discount on Amazon till 31 January

Jan 26, 2019

science

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019