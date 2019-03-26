18:55 (IST)
"A new chapter in Mobile photography"
40MP Leica Triple Camera setup.
The three cameras on the P30 are a 8 MP telephoto, 16 MP ultra-wide, and 40 MP wide-angle lens.
However, the P30 Pro offers more, with four rear cameras. There's a 20MP ultra-wide, 40MP wide-angle, 8MP 5X telephoto and a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens.
18:53 (IST)
*Huawei P30 series gets a vibrant Amber Rise colour scheme*
18:51 (IST)
Display and colour variants on both phones
Huawei P30 to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display
The Huawei P30 Pro, meanwhile, gets a larger 6.47-inch AMOLED display
The P30 and P30 Pro will be available in five colours - Pearl white, Classical Black, Aurora, Breathing Crystal and Amber Sunlight
18:46 (IST)
First glimpse of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro
Richard Yu shows both the phones off for the first time and they both look stunning.
6.8 mm thick, smaller notch, super thin bezels and also lighter at just 192 grams.
18:45 (IST)
Huawei's CEO Richard Yu showcases Huawei P30 Pro with dew-drop style display
18:41 (IST)
And we've begun! CEO of Huawei's Consumer Group, Richard Yu takes stage
- Yu talks about how important a device like the P20 was for the company.
- He talks about TrackUI, Huawei's new machine learning tech while helps the visually impaired read and learn better.
- Yu also talks about the legacy of the P Series and how 'photography' is definitely the focus of the series.
18:35 (IST)
The event is expected to begin shortly
The P30 and P30 Pro will surely be stunning devices but will we see an overhauled version of EMUI? Well, fingers crossed!
If Samsung can do it, we're sure Huawei can do it as well.
18:31 (IST)
The event area looks absolutely stunning!
15 mins to go. The countdown is on to #RewriteTheRules with the #HUAWEIP30 Series. Watch here LIVE. pic.twitter.com/ASN6l2BKPb— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019
18:23 (IST)
10 minutes to go!
Meanwhile, here's what we know about the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro for you to brush up on.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/huawei-p30-p30-pro-launch-kirin-980-soc-40-mp-camera-heres-what-to-expect-6326721.html
18:21 (IST)
Wondering where and how to watch the live video stream of the event?
Head here: https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/huawei-p30-p30-pro-p30-lite-to-launch-today-at-6-30-pm-ist-how-to-watch-it-live-6326321.html
18:11 (IST)
10X Hybrid Zoom will definitely be the highlight and Huawei's not afraid to show it off!
The wait is over. Join us LIVE from Paris at 14:00 CET for the #HUAWEIP30 Global Launch. Watch as we #RewriteTheRules. pic.twitter.com/oBWMmEsRaT— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) March 26, 2019
18:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome!
Huawei is expected to begin with the event in roughly 20 minutes. Fun fact: They particularly seem to like Paris a lot for their global launches.
