Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch Live Updates: Huawei P30 Pro with in-display fingerprint sensor showcased

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 18:47:08 IST

Huawei is expected to showcase its dual-video mode for the first time with the P30 and P30 Pro.

Huawei's launching its long-awaited flagship smartphone, the P30 and P30 Pro later today at an event in Paris.

While the Huawei P30 Pro will be its true flagship, the bottled down P30 is expected to be no slouch. There are also murmurs of a third handset, the Huawei P30 Lite and a new smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT Active, which could be announced at the event.

The Huawei P30. Image: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei does have a penchant for surprises at these events and there could be a few here as well. If teasers are anything to go by, Huawei may also go ahead and launch their very own pair of headphones, touted as the Huawei Freelace.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    "A new chapter in Mobile photography"

    40MP Leica Triple Camera setup. 

    The three cameras on the P30 are a 8 MP telephoto, 16 MP ultra-wide, and 40 MP wide-angle lens.

    However, the P30 Pro offers more, with four rear cameras. There's a 20MP ultra-wide, 40MP wide-angle, 8MP 5X telephoto and a ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens.

  • 18:53 (IST)

    *Huawei P30 series gets a vibrant Amber Rise colour scheme*

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Display and colour variants on both phones

    Huawei P30 to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display
    The Huawei P30 Pro, meanwhile, gets a larger 6.47-inch AMOLED display
    The P30 and P30 Pro will be available in five colours - Pearl white, Classical Black, Aurora, Breathing Crystal and Amber Sunlight

  • 18:46 (IST)

    First glimpse of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

    Richard Yu shows both the phones off for the first time and they both look stunning.
    6.8 mm thick, smaller notch, super thin bezels and also lighter at just 192 grams.

  • 18:45 (IST)

    Huawei's CEO Richard Yu showcases Huawei P30 Pro with dew-drop style display

  • 18:41 (IST)

    And we've begun! CEO of Huawei's Consumer Group, Richard Yu takes stage

    • Yu talks about how important a device like the P20 was for the company.
    • He talks about TrackUI, Huawei's new machine learning tech while helps the visually impaired read and learn better.
    • Yu also talks about the legacy of the P Series and how 'photography' is definitely the focus of the series.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    The event is expected to begin shortly

    The P30 and P30 Pro will surely be stunning devices but will we see an overhauled version of EMUI? Well, fingers crossed!
    If Samsung can do it, we're sure Huawei can do it as well.

  • 18:31 (IST)

    The event area looks absolutely stunning!

  • 18:23 (IST)

    10 minutes to go!

    Meanwhile, here's what we know about the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro for you to brush up on.
    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/huawei-p30-p30-pro-launch-kirin-980-soc-40-mp-camera-heres-what-to-expect-6326721.html
     

  • 18:21 (IST)

    Wondering where and how to watch the live video stream of the event?

    Head here: https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/huawei-p30-p30-pro-p30-lite-to-launch-today-at-6-30-pm-ist-how-to-watch-it-live-6326321.html

  • 18:11 (IST)

    10X Hybrid Zoom will definitely be the highlight and Huawei's not afraid to show it off!

  • 18:09 (IST)

    Hello and welcome!

    Huawei is expected to begin with the event in roughly 20 minutes. Fun fact: They particularly seem to like Paris a lot for their global launches.

