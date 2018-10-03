Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 October, 2018 09:22 IST

Huawei P20 Pro starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update for users in Europe

There are still a lot of other Huawei smartphones that are yet to be updated as per the company.

Android 9.0 Pie has been rolled out to the Huawei P20 Pro devices in Europe today. The Pie update brings in the mixture of Huawei's latest custom OS in EMUI 9.0.

According to the report in The Android Soul, the full software version of the Android 9 update for the Huawei P20 Pro in Europe can be seen to be the same version that hit the Mate 10 Pro and Honor View 10 handsets.

Representational image.

Representational image.

It seems that the Mate 10 pro was the first one to receive the Android 9.0 Pie before all the other Huawei smartphone.

There was no official announcement for the rollout to Mate 10 Pro, so how many individuals were blessed with the update is still uncertain.

The official changelog published on Huawei's hicloud servers do not show anything that hasn't been mentioned before except from the usual new features and improvements which are added through Android 9.0 Pie.

As mentioned in Phone Arena, this might be the third one which has received the Android 9.0 Pie update this month.

There are still a lot of other Huawei smartphones that are yet to be updated as per the company.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

also see

Cheats and liars

Our 300-test-strong investigation shows Huawei and Oppo cheating on benchmarks

Sep 28, 2018

Huawei

Huawei posts multiple teasers of Mate 20 series showing off the Kirin 980 SoC

Sep 26, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

Honor Day Sale

Honor 10, Honor 9i, Honor 9N available on discount of up to Rs 5,000 on Flipkart

Sep 18, 2018

Honor 8C

Honor 8C spotted on TENNA with dual-cameras, notch and four colour options

Sep 26, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 could reportedly have a nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio

Sep 18, 2018

science

Weather Forecasting

Sky’s the limit: Could Skymet soon become India’s go-to monsoon forecaster?

Oct 02, 2018

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018