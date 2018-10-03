Android 9.0 Pie has been rolled out to the Huawei P20 Pro devices in Europe today. The Pie update brings in the mixture of Huawei's latest custom OS in EMUI 9.0.

According to the report in The Android Soul, the full software version of the Android 9 update for the Huawei P20 Pro in Europe can be seen to be the same version that hit the Mate 10 Pro and Honor View 10 handsets.

It seems that the Mate 10 pro was the first one to receive the Android 9.0 Pie before all the other Huawei smartphone.

There was no official announcement for the rollout to Mate 10 Pro, so how many individuals were blessed with the update is still uncertain.

The official changelog published on Huawei's hicloud servers do not show anything that hasn't been mentioned before except from the usual new features and improvements which are added through Android 9.0 Pie.

As mentioned in Phone Arena, this might be the third one which has received the Android 9.0 Pie update this month.

There are still a lot of other Huawei smartphones that are yet to be updated as per the company.