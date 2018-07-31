Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 July, 2018 19:04 IST

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite available at discounts on Amazon India’s Grand Sale

The smartphone are available with cashback, no cost EMI options and few more offers.

Huawei has announced an exclusive ‘Grand Sale’ on Amazon India, wherein, it is selling its flagships, the Huawei P20 Pro and the mid-range P20 Lite with a bunch of offers. The offers include discounts, cashback and a few EMI options.

For Citi Bank users, Amazon India is offering an instant cashback of 10 percent, provided the purchase is made by an Amazon Prime member, on EMI and using the bank’s credit card.

Huawei P20 Lite

Originally priced at Rs 19,999, during the sale, the Huawei P20 Lite is available at Rs 1,000 discount. There is also a cashback of up to Rs 8,500. Of course, the price of exchange will be determined depending upon the phone you exchange and it’s condition. The phone also has EMI options, with the installments starting at Rs 903.

In addition to that, new and old Vodafone subscribers are also eligible for 100 GB of additional free data for the next 10 months, on the purchase of the smartphone.

Huawei P20 Pro

The Huawei P20 Pro is also on considerable discounts. Earlier priced at Rs 69,999, the Huawei P20 Pro is available at a Rs 5,000 discount during the sale. Which means, the phone is now up for Rs 64,999.

There are also exchange offers on the smartphone of up to Rs 14,500, again depending on the exchanged device and its condition.

The device also has EMI options, from HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and several other banks, with installments starting at Rs 3,090.

The Vodafone offer is also applicable here, in which new and old subscribers of the network are eligible for 100 GB of additional free data for the next 10 months, on the purchase of the smartphone.

You can read the full review of the Huawei P20 Pro here.

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

