Huawei has become the latest smartphone maker to introduce the stable version of Android 9.0 Pie on its flagship smartphones. The phones, namely the Huawei P20 Pro, P20 and Mate 10 Pro had been running the beta version of EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android Pie and now will finally receive the stable version.

European users of Huawei phones should see the new update notification pop-up soon enough while users in other regions should see an incremental roll-out after that.

Android Pie will be bringing an all-new UI to the phone along with improved gesture navigation features and almost all the new features that are present on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which already is running the latest Android version.

In more news regarding Huawei, the company said that it would spend $2 billion over the next 5 years to focus on cybersecurity by adding more people and upgrading lab facilities, as it battles global concerns about risks associated with its network gear.

The secretive Chinese technology giant made the comments at one of its most in-depth press conferences at its Dongguan offices, after welcoming about two dozen international journalists into its new campus in the southern Chinese city.