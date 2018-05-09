The Huawei P20 Pro is one of the first smartphones in the world to come with a triple rear camera setup, and it's not just a gimmick. The camera sets a new benchmark in low-light photography and we found it to be a trustworthy camera in almost every scenario.

The phone comes with a total of 92 MP: A 40 MP primary camera surrounded by a 20 MP monochrome camera and an 8 MP tele on the rear. The front camera offers 24 MP. The P20 Pro supports 3x optical zoom, 5x Hybrid zoom, 4D predictive focus and a maximum ISO of 102,400. It also gives you an option to shoot in RAW. For a smartphone, these are some impressive specs. But does it deliver?

For the most part, it does. There is very evident over-sharpening of images, when viewed on a big screen, but for social sharing and viewing images on phone and tablets, it isn’t that much of a problem.

In the video mode, the P20 Pro lets you shoot in a 4K at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps, among others. There is a 960 fps slow motion mode available as well, which shoots at 720p, but only for a second. In terms of video performance, the P20 Pro has a mountain to climb at its video output is nowhere close to the iPhone X, Galaxy S9 or even the Pixel 2 XL.