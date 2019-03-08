Friday, March 08, 2019 Back to
Huawei P Smart+ with DewDrop notch, Kirin 710 SoC now silently launched

The P Smart+ has a 6.21-inch 2340 x 1080 display with what the company calls as the DewDrop notch.

tech2 News Staff Mar 08, 2019 14:23:32 IST

Huawei has quietly announced the Huawei P Smart+ 2019 smartphone on its official global website and from the specs and design, we can say that this looks to be the yet-unannounced Enjoy 9S smartphone.

Through reputed tipster Roland Quandt the phone's existence was made public and an earlier leaked poster of the Enjoy 9s shows us the exact same triple-camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch as shown on the P Smart+. The price of the device is not known yet, but we expect it to be priced in the mid-range category like the Huawei P20 lite.

Coming to the specs of the device we see that the device has a  6.21-inch 2340 x 1080 display with what the company calls as the DewDrop notch. The display is said to protect the eyes from harmful blue light and has a TÜV Rheinland certification. In case you were wondering TÜV SÜD is a world leader in product testing and certification.

Under the hood, we can see that the device is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage which can be expanded to 512 GB.

The P Smart+ has a triple-camera setup which has a main 24 MP camera, Ultra Wide Angle 16 MP lens and a 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also has a 480 fps video recording capabilities.

Apart from that, the phone has all the connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE connectivity, micro-USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The entire setup is powered by 3,400 mAh battery.

