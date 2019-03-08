tech2 News Staff

Huawei has quietly announced the Huawei P Smart+ 2019 smartphone on its official global website and from the specs and design, we can say that this looks to be the yet-unannounced Enjoy 9S smartphone.

Through reputed tipster Roland Quandt the phone's existence was made public and an earlier leaked poster of the Enjoy 9s shows us the exact same triple-camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch as shown on the P Smart+. The price of the device is not known yet, but we expect it to be priced in the mid-range category like the Huawei P20 lite.

Gotta love Huawei's silent phone launches... there's now a P Smart+ 2019. 6.21in FHD, Kirin710, 3/64GB, 8+24/16/2MP cams, 3400mAh. And MicroUSB. 279 Euros. Which is ok for the specs, but kinda expensive for a plastic housing. https://t.co/dejcyIxZ90 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 6, 2019

Coming to the specs of the device we see that the device has a 6.21-inch 2340 x 1080 display with what the company calls as the DewDrop notch. The display is said to protect the eyes from harmful blue light and has a TÜV Rheinland certification. In case you were wondering TÜV SÜD is a world leader in product testing and certification.

Under the hood, we can see that the device is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage which can be expanded to 512 GB.

The P Smart+ has a triple-camera setup which has a main 24 MP camera, Ultra Wide Angle 16 MP lens and a 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also has a 480 fps video recording capabilities.

Apart from that, the phone has all the connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE connectivity, micro-USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The entire setup is powered by 3,400 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.