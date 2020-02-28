Friday, February 28, 2020Back to
Huawei might launch a premium tablet with Harman Kardon quad speakers in India next week

It will reportedly be launched as Huawei M series tablet that already includes MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite.


tech2 News StaffFeb 28, 2020 17:02:43 IST

Huawei is expected to unveil its premium tablet in India in the first week of March. It is speculated that it will be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. We have learned that the rumoured tablet will feature Harman Kardon quad speakers that will support Omnidirectional sound technology similar to what Apple has been including in iPad Pros for at  least three years now.

In addition to this, there is a possibility that both stylus and the tablet might have a metallic body. This tablet is likely to sport a large display and powerful RAM.

Huawei recently launched its second foldable; screen smartphone — Huawei Mate XS — at a price of € 2,499. Image: Reuters

As per a report by BGR, it is also expected that this Huawei's premium tablet might go up against Apple's 9.7-inch iPad. The report further suggests that it will be launched as Huawei M series tablet that already includes MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite.

To recall, Huawei recently launched its second foldable; screen smartphone — Huawei Mate XS — at a price of € 2,499 and will go on sale in March. It features an 8-inch screen when in tablet mode just like its predecessor. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset and runs on EMUI10.0.1, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system. Since Huawei no longer has the access to Google Play Store, Huawei Mate XS comes with Huawei AppGallery.

