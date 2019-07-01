tech2 News Staff

Android tablets appear to be back from oblivion and Huawei's not going to let Samsung have all the fun. The Chinese company just launched its first tablet in India — the MediaPad T5, a budget tablet that was launched at MWC earlier this year.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 comes starts at a price of Rs 14,990 which is for the base variant with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage. There is also a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage configuration which will set you back by Rs 16,990. As far as colours go, there's only black on offer.

The MediaPad T5 will be up for grabs on Amazon India starting today. Huawei's also giving away free flip covers and earphones worth Rs 2,998 as part of an introductory offer.

Huawei MediaPad T5: Specifications and key features

The MediaPad T5 features a thin and light body and runs on Android Oreo 8.0 with the company's EMUI 8.0 on top. It features a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1200 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, paired with up to 3 GB of RAM, and 5,100 mAh battery.

The MediaPad T5 features dual stereo speakers, a 5 MP auto-focus rear camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP fixed-focus selfie shooter with an f/2.4 lens. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE support, GPS, and Micro-USB port.

As per the tablet's Amazon listing, the T5 measures 243 x 164 x 7.8 mm and weighs 460 grams.