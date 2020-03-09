tech2 News Staff

Huawei has announced the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 in India. The tablet comes with in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers and Kirin 659 chipset.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 pricing, availability, and launch offers

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 22,990. The tab is already available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Huawei's own website. Starting 13 March at 12 noon, the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Croma, and other offline retail stores.

Additionally, as part of the initial launch offer, customers who book the tablet between 6 March to 13 March, will be eligible to get Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite worth Rs 3,999 for free. However, in order to do that, at the time of pre-booking full payment for the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 will have to be made.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 specifications and features

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The device packs in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers, and a ClariVu 5.0 Display.

The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 has an 8 MP camera on the front and back. Fueling the tab is a 7,500 mAh battery, which the company claims can offer 13 hours of video playback. The tab's battery also supports 18W fast charging.

Oddly, the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 runs Android 8.0 with Huawei’s EMUI 9.8 skin.

The tablet also supports Huawei's M-Pen lite stylus which will be sold separately.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.