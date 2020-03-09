Monday, March 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India at Rs 22,990, sale starts from 13 March

Customers who book the tablet between 6 March to 13 March, will be eligible to get Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite for free.


tech2 News StaffMar 09, 2020 12:10:05 IST

Huawei has announced the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 in India. The tablet comes with in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers and Kirin 659 chipset.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 pricing, availability, and launch offers

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 22,990. The tab is already available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Huawei's own website. Starting 13 March at 12 noon, the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Croma, and other offline retail stores.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India at Rs 22,990, sale starts from 13 March

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10

Additionally, as part of the initial launch offer, customers who book the tablet between 6 March to 13 March, will be eligible to get Huawei Sport Bluetooth Headphones Lite worth Rs 3,999 for free. However, in order to do that, at the time of pre-booking full payment for the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 will have to be made.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 specifications and features

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The device packs in-built Harman Kardon quad speakers, and a ClariVu 5.0 Display.

MediaPad M5 Lite 10 features quad-speakers

MediaPad M5 Lite 10 features quad-speakers

The MediaPad M5 Lite 10 has an 8 MP camera on the front and back. Fueling the tab is a 7,500 mAh battery, which the company claims can offer 13 hours of video playback. The tab's battery also supports 18W fast charging.

Oddly, the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 runs Android 8.0 with Huawei’s EMUI 9.8 skin.

The tablet also supports Huawei's M-Pen lite stylus which will be sold separately.

The tablet supports Huawei's M-Pen stylus.

The tablet supports Huawei's M-Pen stylus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei

US still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments: Report

Feb 25, 2020
US still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments: Report
Huawei might launch a premium tablet with Harman Kardon quad speakers in India next week

Huawei

Huawei might launch a premium tablet with Harman Kardon quad speakers in India next week

Feb 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020