tech2 News Staff

Huawei is preparing to announce a refresh of its Mate X foldable smartphone at MWC 2020. The Mate Xs has been given certification, revealing that the device will support 65 W fast charging.

The details come from XDA Developers, reporting that the device has successfully gone through the CCC which is China’s regulatory agency. It displays a model number TAH-AN00m and also shows support for 5G. Another important update to the device is 65 W fast charging support. On the contrary, Mate X supports 55 W charging.

High-wattage fast charging is quickly becoming mainstream via OnePlus’ Warp Charging (formerly known as Dash Charging) and Oppo’s SuperVOOC fast charging. Other manufacturers have also started packing in higher wattages such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

Although Huawei hasn’t confirmed the launch of the Mate Xs, it’s likely that the Chinese manufacturer will reveal the device during MWC 2020 at Barcelona. The next-generation of the company’s foldable smartphone could arrive in the second half of the year, according to XDA.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.