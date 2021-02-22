Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Huawei Mate X2 with a notebook-like folding design to launch in China today: All we know so far

The Huawei Mate X2 comes with an invert folding design just like Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold.


FP TrendingFeb 22, 2021 15:40:25 IST

Huawei is hosting a virtual event in China today to launch the new Huawei Mate X2 folding smartphone. The Mate X2 will be the successor to the Huawei Mate X, which was launched back in 2019. Unlike the Mate X, which was launched with an out-folding design, the teased poster of the Mate X2's display shows the device with the invert folding design that is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold. The display of the Huawei Mate X2 appears to have a thinner bezel compared to the previous generation Mate X and the Mate Xs.

Huawei Mate X2 would reportedly come with Android 10 support out of the box with Huawei's EMUI 11 skin on top.

In terms of specs, a GSMArena report reveals that it might come with a diagonal screen size of 8.01 inches that would have a resolution of 2,480 x 2,222 pixels. As the device is touted to come with an inwards fold design like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Mate X2 would feature a 6.45-inch external display. The screen will get a 90Hz refresh rate support for a smooth display interface, supplied by Samsung and BOE.

Powering the Mate X2 would be the 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset with the latest 5G technology. The handset would reportedly come with Android 10 support out of the box with Huawei's EMUI 11 skin on top. The device is said to house a 4,400 mAh non-removable battery and would get a 66 W fast charging wired support.

