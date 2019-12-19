tech2 News Staff

Huawei is preparing to unveil the successor to its foldable smartphone at the next Mobile World Congress expo in February. The Mate Xs will arrive with a better hinge and a tougher screen.

Huawei’s consumer business CEO Richard Yu confirmed the news as reported by The Verge when he spoke to Frandroid. The Mate X was launched in China for $2,400 and it will reportedly enter the European market in the first quarter of 2020.

As for the upcoming Mate Xs, it’s said to feature the company’s homegrown Kirin 990 chipset. This is Huawei’s first 5G-capable silicon. On the exterior, the CEO said that the device will arrive with an upgraded hinge mechanism that will make it more durable. It will also receive an upgrade with a more resistant display.

The Mate X’s display folds on the outside. When the phone is folded closed, both sides of the device have a display for use. On the contrary, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold folds on the inside, so when it's closed, it can be used with one display. Huawei might not change this design considering that it didn't have any major flaw.

The Huawei CEO said that the Mate Xs will be launched in China in March 2020.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.