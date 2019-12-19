Thursday, December 19, 2019Back to
Huawei Mate X foldable phone successor to be revealed in Mobile World Congress 2020

The Huawei Mate Xs will be officially announced at MWC in February according to CEO Richard Yu.


tech2 News StaffDec 19, 2019 09:33:09 IST

Huawei is preparing to unveil the successor to its foldable smartphone at the next Mobile World Congress expo in February. The Mate Xs will arrive with a better hinge and a tougher screen.

Huawei Mate X foldable phone successor to be revealed in Mobile World Congress 2020

Huawei Mate X.

Huawei’s consumer business CEO Richard Yu confirmed the news as reported by The Verge when he spoke to Frandroid. The Mate X was launched in China for $2,400 and it will reportedly enter the European market in the first quarter of 2020.

As for the upcoming Mate Xs, it’s said to feature the company’s homegrown Kirin 990 chipset. This is Huawei’s first 5G-capable silicon. On the exterior, the CEO said that the device will arrive with an upgraded hinge mechanism that will make it more durable. It will also receive an upgrade with a more resistant display.

The Mate X’s display folds on the outside. When the phone is folded closed, both sides of the device have a display for use. On the contrary, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold folds on the inside, so when it's closed, it can be used with one display. Huawei might not change this design considering that it didn't have any major flaw.

The Huawei CEO said that the Mate Xs will be launched in China in March 2020.

