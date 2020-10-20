Tuesday, October 20, 2020Back to
Huawei Mate 40 series to launch on 22 October at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Huawei's new Kirin 9000 chipset is expected to debut in the upcoming Mate 40 series.


tech2 News StaffOct 20, 2020 13:40:59 IST

Huawei Mate 40 series will make its global debut via an online event on 22 October at 5.30 pm IST. The upcoming series is expected to include Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. The launch date was earlier confirmed by Huawei executive director, Richard Yu, in a Weibo postThe Mate 40 series is likely to come with up to 108 MP primary sensor rear cameras and up to 66W charging speeds. The new Kirin 9000 chipset is also likely to debut in the Mate 40 series.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 launch: How to watch it live

The event will start at 5.30 pm IST on 22 October. You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Huawei Mate 40 series: What to expect

The Huawei Mate 40 series was recently spotted in the MIIT certification, revealing there would be three models in the series, namely, the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. The primary or the main camera of the Huawei Mate 40-Series is expected to be 108 MP as speculated a few months back. Going for overall clarity improvement, the leakster also spoke of the probability of the series using a 9P lens.

A Chinese tipster had also revealed the entry from the Compulsory Certification of China database on Weibo in late September. The data said that the devices will feature charging speeds of up to 66 W.

The Mate 40 series will see the debut of the Kirin 9000 chipset. However, this will also be the last smartphone from Huawei in the immediate time frame to feature a Kirin chipset due to the ban the company is facing. In July this year, the United Kingdom banned the Chinese company from 5G after the United States, Australia, and other countries.

According to a report by WinFuture, the Mate 40 pro is likely to feature a 6.76-inch OLED display that has a resolution of  2,772 x 1,344 pixels. As for the front camera, it might come with a pill-shaped cutout that houses two selfie cameras, just like Galaxy S10+.

On the back, the smartphone is likely to feature a circular module that has an uncanny resemblance to the iPod Shuffle button. As per the renders shared in the report, this camera module will have Leica branding in the center. It is expected to come with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto shooter.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro render. Image: WinFuture

Huawei Mate 40 Pro render. Image: WinFuture

The report also suggests that Huawei Mate 40 Pro is likely to come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It might be equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 65 W SuperCharge and wireless charging.

