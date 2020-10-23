tech2 News Staff

Huawei Mate 40 series that includes Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ made its global debut. Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ models are powered by the new Kirin 9000 chipset that comes with support for 5G. In addition to these three models, Huawei also unveiled Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS. To recall, the new series does not come with Google Play Store so users will have to use Huawei's AppGallery.

Huawei Mate 40 series pricing, availability

Huawei Mate 40 is priced at €899 (approx Rs 78,000), Mate 40 Pro will be available at €1,199 (approx Rs 1,04,000) and Mate 40 Pro+ is priced at €1,399 (approx Rs 1,21,500). The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS is priced at €2,299 (approx Rs 1,99,500).

Huawei Mate 40 Pro will go on sale on 13 November in the UK. The availability of the other two smartphones is not announced yet.

Huawei Mate 40 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Kirin 9000E processor that comes with 5G support. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra wide angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens that supports 3X optical zoom. It comes with a 13 MP selfie camera.

Mate 40 is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ specifications

Both Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ come with a 6.76-inch 2K curved OLED display that has a resolution of 2772×1344 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both models are powered by Kirin 9000 5G chipset. Huawei Mate 40 Pro offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage whereas Mate 40 Pro+ comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, Mate 40 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12 MP periscope lens and a 3D depth sensor. On the other hand, Mate 40 Pro+ comes also comes with a quad-camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens.

As for the battery, both the smartphones come with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports wireless charging and 66W fast wired charging.