Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders again point to a circular camera housing

A giant circular camera unit for the Mate 30 has surfaced with quite an intuitive quad-camera setup.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 12:54:54 IST

There has recently been a slew of leaks regarding the upcoming Huawei flagship called the Mate 30 Pro which detail on what kind of design changes we will get to see. Recently there had been rumours that a circular camera housing will be present in the Mate 30-series and today a few leaked renders are solidifying this belief.

A leaked photo posted on Weibo of a giant circular camera unit has surfaced with quite an intuitive quad-camera setup. At the centre of the housing is the 5X optical zoom lens which is flanked on its left side with two additional lenses and on the right side with a single-lens and a flash unit. Safe to say that we have not seen a camera setup like this on any phone before. The colour of the smartphone also is resembling the Emerald Green edition of the Huawei Mate 20 series.

Apart from that, a separate leak has revealed about the front panel of the Mate 30 as well. The top part of the panel happens to be blurred but we expect it to have a notch. The bottom part is visible and it shows a very small chin, almost negligible. There is also the curvature of the display on the right and left as we have seen on the Mate 20 Pro.

Ahead of the official launch of the device, certain specs of Huawei Mate 30 Pro have been leaked online. According to a Chinese website IThome, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will run on Kirin 985 SoC, a HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem. It is also being speculated that it will possess a 90 Hz refresh rate for the display.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

