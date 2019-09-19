Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 RS announced from 799 euros without Google apps

Huawei’s new camera-centric smartphones will make use of Huawei Mobile Services instead.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 21:32:44 IST

Huawei at a launch event held in Munich announced its brand-new Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones also accompanied by its new Vision TV and its new smartwatch the Watch GT 2. As expected Huawei also announced a new Porsche Design Mate 30 RS.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro follows the aesthetics of the Mate 20 series but deviate a bit with the new Halo Ring design philosophy.

The Mate 30 Pro gets the new 6.53-inch Huawei Horizon Display while the Mate 30 comes with a 6.62-inch display.

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 RS announced from 799 euros without Google apps

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

Inside, the Mate 30 series is powered by the Kirin 990 SoC which is manufactured using the 7 nm process. There is also a 5G version of the chipset that will support 5G connectivity. This chipset will only be available in the Mate 30 Pro 5G model.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

The Huawei Mate 30 is equipped with a SuperSensing triple camera, comprising a 40 MP SuperSensing camera, 16 MP Ultra Wide-angle camera and an 8 MP telephoto camera.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad-camera system with the 40 MP Cine camera, 40 MP SuperSensing camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 3D depth-sensing camera.

The 8 MP telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. Both smartphones also see the revival of the xenon flash which should help with low light photography.

The Mate 30 is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery while the Mate 20 Pro features a 4,500 mAh battery. Both devices support Huawei SuperCharge fast charging and offer 40 W wired charging and 27 W wireless charging.

Porsche Design Mate 30 RS

Also announced was the Porsche Design Mate 30 RS which comes with similar hardware but a more sportscar-inspired design. The smartphone is made of premium materials like handcrafted leather and also features a vertical glass panel at the back. Also announced was a specially crafted case.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Porsche Design Mate 30 RS pricing

The Mate 30 was announced at 799 Euros for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant while the Mate 30 Pro was announced in an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant at 1099 Euros. The Mate 30 Pro 5G will arrive in an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM variant and is priced at 1199 Euros.

Huawei also announced a new Porsche Design Mate 30 RS with 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage at 2099 Euros

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

Android without Google inside

However, the biggest highlight of the Mate 30 Pro launch was software. Huawei's Mate 30 series is powered by a non-compatible fork of Android 10 and has been branded as EMUI 10. While Huawei has been in a constant uphill battle with the US, ever since the US government accused the telecom equipment manufacturer of spying. Android comes from Google, so a recent ban has now officially forced Google and other US-based services to detach from Huawei, which basically means no Android or Google apps.

While Huawei did announce plenty of smartphones, it left the most important announcement at the very end. Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO, Richard Yu finally opened up about the US ban and explained to audiences that the new smartphones will not feature the Google Mobile Services (GMS) core but the Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) core instead. Simply put, this means that buyers of these new smartphones will not be able to run Google apps (YouTube, Gmail, Maps etc.) alongside other apps that come from US-based services as well.

