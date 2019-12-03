tech2 News Staff

If you thought Huawei won’t be able to survive the US trade ban, think again. The company has proved itself that it doesn’t need them. A new report states that the company’s latest smartphone, the Mate 30, doesn’t use any American parts.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, an analysis done by UBS and Fomalhaut Techno Solutions has found the device not using a single component made in the US. The Chinese manufacturer has found alternatives to all its US-based component suppliers across the world. Instead of using Broadcom for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it’s using its own HiSilicon chips. Similarly, there are other substitutes.

In the same report, a Huawei spokesperson said that it prefers US supply partners. However, it will have no other option than to completely depend on suppliers from other countries if the ban is continued.

Apart from the Huawei Mate 30, the Y9 Prime 2019 also doesn’t use any US-made components. Although the higher-end model, the Mate 30 5G, is still using components from Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, Huawei showed that it is capable of completely switching to non-US alternatives to manufacture a phone.

