Huawei Mate 30 is the first phone from the company without any US-made components

The higher-end 5G variant of the Mate 30 still uses parts from Qualcomm and Texas Instruments.


tech2 News StaffDec 03, 2019 16:55:11 IST

If you thought Huawei won’t be able to survive the US trade ban, think again. The company has proved itself that it doesn’t need them. A new report states that the company’s latest smartphone, the Mate 30, doesn’t use any American parts.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Image: Huawei

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, an analysis done by UBS and Fomalhaut Techno Solutions has found the device not using a single component made in the US. The Chinese manufacturer has found alternatives to all its US-based component suppliers across the world. Instead of using Broadcom for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it’s using its own HiSilicon chips. Similarly, there are other substitutes.

In the same report, a Huawei spokesperson said that it prefers US supply partners. However, it will have no other option than to completely depend on suppliers from other countries if the ban is continued.

Apart from the Huawei Mate 30, the Y9 Prime 2019 also doesn’t use any US-made components. Although the higher-end model, the Mate 30 5G, is still using components from Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, Huawei showed that it is capable of completely switching to non-US alternatives to manufacture a phone.

