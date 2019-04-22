Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
Huawei Mate 20X 5G variant's design, specifications revealed in a new hands-on video

The Huawei Mate 20X 5G model adds support for 40W SuperCharge 2.0 while reducing battery size.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 10:59:17 IST

We already know that the Huawei Mate X, the Chinese OEM's first foldable phone, will support 5G, but Huawei is also preparing something for those who might prefer a more classic form factor — a Huawei Mate 20X 5G.

As per a report by GSMArena, the device is confirmed to launch in China soon, though its exact pricing and availability have not been unveiled yet. More interestingly, the device also packs a few more hardware changes apart from the obvious modem differences.

A new hands-on video from a YouTube channel named Zing Gadget now appears to reveal the upcoming Mate 20X 5G, giving away certain internal specifics of the phone.

Huawei Mate 20X 5G variants design, specifications revealed in a new hands-on video

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

The video reveals that the Huawei Mate 20X 5G will feature the same 7.2-inch Samsung-made OLED display as the Mate 20X, the same triple rear camera setup as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the same exterior design and ports as the original Mate 20X. The phone is also expected to pack the same Kirin 980 chipset and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

With the inclusion of Huawei’s Balong 5000 5G modem, some additional space appears to have been needed to make room for the new modem and antennas. Therefore, the Mate 20X 5G has a smaller battery when compared to the 5,000 mAh unit included in the 4G Mate 20 X. It's now a smaller 4,200 mAh battery.

To make up for this deficit, however, the 5G model also adds support for 40W SuperCharge 2.0 support. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Honor Magic 2, and Huawei P30 Pro are the only other Huawei and Honor-branded devices with 40W fast charging.

While we do know that the new 5G workhorse of a smartphone will be coming to Chinese markets, there's still no word if we will see Huawei make the Mate 20X 5G available in other countries yet.

