Huawei Mate 20 Pro with free Sennheiser headset to be available at Croma stores

Huawei has announced a partnership with Croma for offline sales of their Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

tech2 News Staff Dec 21, 2018 15:04 PM IST

Huawei has announced a partnership with Croma for offline sales of their Mate 20 Pro smartphone. As with their online sales, the phone can be had at a special price of Rs 71,990, which includes a Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headset worth Rs 29,990.

Huawei will also be holding an event at Croma, Ambience Mall in Gurugram on 22 December to mark the beginnings of its partnership with Croma. Actor Karthik Aaryan will be present at the event and buyers stand a chance of winning other special gifts.

The Mate 20 Pro camera setup and design is what makes it special.

The Mate 20 Pro camera setup and design are what makes it special.

As we noted in our review, the Mate 20 Pro is a gorgeous device with one of the best camera systems in its class. It’s a true flagship that’s well worth the premium it demands.

The rear features a Leica-branded 3-camera setup that includes an ultra-wide camera (20 MP), a wide-angle camera (40 MP) and a telephoto camera (8 MP) setup. The three cameras work with the AI engine on the phone’s chip to deliver some of the most amazing photos we’ve seen from any smartphone camera, including the Google Pixel 3. Video capture is still not as good as we’d like though.

Your money gets you a phone that’s powered by an octa-core Kirin 980 SOC, a 6.39-inch OLED with a resolution of 3120x1440, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage and a 4,200 mAh battery that charges incredibly quickly.

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

All Things Internet | Tech2

Samsung One UI First Look

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

