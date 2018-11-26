Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to launch at 11 pm on 27 November: Here's where to watch it live

Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the 7 nm Kirin 980 chipset.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 15:10 PM IST

At an event in London on 16 October, Huawei launched the Mate 20 Pro alongside a few other devices. The smartphone is not scheduled to be launched in India on 27 November at 11 am.

You can catch the live stream of the event on Huawei's official YouTube channel. We will be doing a live coverage of the event on our website, and you can head to our Twitter channel for updates from the event.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications and features

To recall, the Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The device comes with an IP rating meaning that it is water and dust resistant. It also sports a notch, which houses an advanced 3D facial recognition system. Inside the display, the smartphone also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Powering the device is a 7 nm FinFET Kirin 980 chipset, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. There is also a higher variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Image: Huawei

For photography, the Mate 20 Pro has a 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera setup, while the front camera features a 24 MP selfie unit.

Fuelling the device is a 4,200mAh battery with a 40-watt fast-charger. The smartphone comes sans a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, if it’s any consolation, the Mate 20 Pro comes with 15-watt Qi wireless charging support. It can also charge other Qi-enabled smartphones wirelessly using its ‘reverse wireless charging’ technology.

