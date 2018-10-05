Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 October, 2018 14:30 IST

Huawei Mate 20 alleged renders leak showing waterdrop notch, three cameras

Huawei Mate 20 has the water-drop notch which seems to have become quite the design trend.

The Mate 20 series from Huawei is just a few weeks away from official launch, but already a lot of leaks have been starting to fly around concerning the devices. About two days ago we saw what was an alleged promo video of the Mate 20 Pro. The latest leak has pointed towards the design of the Mate 20 which falls in line with some of the previous leaks we have seen about the phone.

Huawei Mate 20 render. Winfuture

The photo, obtained courtesy of  WinFuture, show the Huawei Mate 20 as having the water-drop notch which seems to have become quite the design trend nowadays. At the back, there is a triple-camera setup and a flash which has been arranged in sort of square shape, exactly like the one seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.  Quite an interesting looking design we have to say.

One thing that should be noticed is the fact that the Mate 20 looks to have a fingerprint sensor on the back, which was not the case in the Mate 20 Pro. The drop-notch also means that the Mate 20 will not have the infrared face unlock system as there no space to put the sensors.

The Mate 20 will likely have a 4,000 mAh battery, and there will likely be a version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Huawei has confirmed the fact that both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will have the Kirin 980 chipset under the hood. Full details will be revealed at the 16 October event in London.

