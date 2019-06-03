tech2 News Staff

Huawei's spirits aren't dampened by the hard time US authorities are directing its way. Huawei is continuing to launch devices according to its calendar of events.

Now the Chinese smartphone maker has teased posters to announce the launch of its new smartphone– Huawei Maimang 8 on 5 June in China.

Huawei Maimang 8 specifications

According to the posters released by the company, the upcoming Huawei Maimang 8 will sport a 6.21-inch display with a waterdrop notch.

As for the cameras, the phone will house a triple rear camera set up at the back with 24 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP AI camera sensors. It is also expected to come with a fingerprint sensor at the rear to be used to unlock the device. For storage, Maimang 8 will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

There is no official news on the chipset that will be housed inside the phone, but like its predecessor the Huawei Maimang 7, the Maimang 8 is also expected to sport the Kirin 710 SoC.

As per reports by Gizmochina, Huawei Miamang 8 will also feature the company's "GPU Turbo technology" that will allow the users to get better gaming experience by graphics acceleration.

The phone is expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and will sport a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microUSB port for charging. This phone could also be launched as the Huawei Mate 30 Lite in international markets.

