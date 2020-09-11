Friday, September 11, 2020Back to
Huawei launches Android software EMUI 11 with always-on display, live icons and more features

There will be a new feature that stops background apps from accessing the mic and camera.


FP TrendingSep 11, 2020 14:05:36 IST

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its latest software, EMUI 11, at the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) event in Dongguan, China. The Android-based UI is not based on Android 11 but has brought forth various changes and improvements.

Huawei has focused on enhancing the user experience. This includes certain changes in the Always-on Display (AOD) feature on company devices. Now users will get several customisation options along with new themes, and animated elements. Users will be able to put any picture, or live video, or Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) on the AOD, reported XDA Developers.

Huawei logo at booth in Berlin. Reuters

EMUI 11 has introduced a new feature called the Live Icons that are basically animated icons. Once you open the Phone app, you can find these icons in the notifications panel, or these can be found on other default Huawei apps such as Huawei Notepad or Huawei Music a well. Making UX interactive, device vibration will be synchronised with the ringtone audio through the synchronised vibrations feature.

The Albums and Photos tab in the Gallery has also received updates. There is a new pinch gesture with which users can easily switch between the Month and Day view. The Album has a 4:3 layout and sorting photos has become easier with a new set of settings.

A series of privacy features have been also introduced with the latest software. A new indicator icon is present in the status bar that is going to inform the users whenever any app is using their device’s camera, mic, or location. There will be a new feature that stops background apps from accessing the mic and camera. Permission requests for using the location, or camera have been added. In the Gallery app, users will be able to remove EXIF data from images.

In the three-day annual event of HDC 2020, the Chinese smartphone firm is going to unveil several exciting technologies along with giving updates on HarmonyOS and HMS Core 5.0. Earlier, EMUI 10 was also released on the 2019 HDC event.

