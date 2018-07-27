Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 14:50 IST

Huawei keen to beat Samsung at its own game, to build the first foldable phone

After tying up with BOE, Huawei is expected to initially produce nearly 20,000 to 30,000 units.

As Samsung looks forward to celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Galaxy series by launching a foldable screen, Huawei is reportedly vying to become the first manufacturer to launch a foldable screen.

According to a report by the Nikkei Asian Review, Huawei has tied up with Chinese display panel manufacturer BOE to supply flexible OLED screen. BOE is a lesser known Chinese display manufacturer which receives subsidies from the Chinese government. Recently, BOE and Apple tied up to provide the latter display panels for iPhones. And now the company is looking ahead to capture the OLED display market which has long been held by Samsung.

The South Korean giant provides OLED displays for Apple currently. Moreover, BOE has announced an 'unbreakable display screen', which can put pressure on Huawei to create a foldable display screen which is durable.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

After tying up with BOE, Huawei is expected to produce nearly 20,000 to 30,000 units, initially.

As per the report, analysts expect that Huawei wants to showcase their technology and create enough buzz about it.

Therefore, if Huawei is indeed looking forward to offering the first foldable smartphone in the world, it may have to do it quickly, considering Samsung is keen to launch one by early 2019. Some analysts have reportedly said that the launch would have to be by 'very early 2019'.

There are rumours about the price of Huawei's foldable phone, and as per a previous report, Samsung's foldable screen is touted to be expensive owing to the use of a flexible OLED panel, a larger battery for more screen space leading to higher power consumption. Hence Huawei's offering may cost a wee bit more.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

also see

Apple

Chinese manufacturer BOE aims to supply Apple with OLED display panels in future

Jul 23, 2018

Huawei

Huawei's new innovative design has a camera hole in the display: Report

Jul 21, 2018

Foldable-screen phone

Samsung may launch a foldable-screen smartphone in early 2019: Report

Jul 19, 2018

Review

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Review: Overpriced, but display and battery life rock!

Jul 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung retakes smartphone crown from Xiaomi, grabs 29% market share in Q2 2018

Jul 24, 2018

Huawei

Huawei expects to ship 200 million smartphones in 2018, aims to overtake Apple

Jul 23, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018