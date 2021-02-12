Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
Huawei is reportedly working on a gaming console similar to PlayStation, Xbox, and new gaming laptops

Huawei is also believed to be working on launching the AMD version of the MateBook 2021 series.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 14:30:44 IST

Huawei is reportedly planning to enter the gaming market soon with the launch of its own gaming console, similar to the likes of Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In addition to the gaming console, Huawei is apparently also working on a new set of notebooks that will be specially produced for gaming. The company is expected to first launch the products pertaining to the gaming PC market, which would suit the company's current notebook lineups, followed by the launch of the gaming consoles, according to a report by Huawei Central.

Huawei had launched the Game Center last year. The Game Center is a gaming hub built on top of Huawei Media Services for Android. Despite its spat with Tencent Games which were removed from the platform, Huawei still has plenty of Android games that can be played.

Last year, Honor had launched its first gaming laptop called the Honor Hunter that featured heavy specifications with gamer targeted design. There were reports that Huawei was all set to launch its own gaming laptop in 2020 but didn’t do so.

However, the company launched the new Huawei laptops called MateBook X Pro, MateBook 13, and MateBook 14, at the beginning of 2021. The laptops were powered by the 11th gen Intel processor for maximum performance and the PC version of AppGallery.

Followed with the launch, Huawei plans to launch the AMD version of the MateBook 2021 series, but there is no certain time frame given by the company at the moment.

