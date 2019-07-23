Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
Huawei is partnering with Micromax to improve its retail presence in India

Huawei will be able to concentrate on their core business model of manufacturing and R&D.

Jul 23, 2019

While Huawei is facing a lot of trouble in the western part of the world, it is making all efforts to maximise its reach in India. To that end, the company has formulated a partnership with Indian brand Micromax for selling its devices in the country.

Huawei signage are pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Image: Reuters.

The partnership could also be beneficial to Micromax, which has steadily lost ground due to the emergence of Chinese players such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo. As per Mobile Indian, an announcement of this deal could be official in about 48 hours.

“Micromax is going to an exclusive billing partner for Huawei in India for all the channels. It will include organized, open market and Online channels," said a source of the Mobile Indian.

Huawei will be able to concentrate on their core business model of manufacturing and R&D as Micromax handles the distribution part for the company. More specifically, Huawei will look to capitalise on the offline distribution channels that Micromax has since e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon account for 38 percent of market share.

Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and Vivo, are moving excessively towards creating offline sales network in India and Huawei would be greatly benefitted with Micromax's established chain of offline retail stores.

Update: Huawei got in touch with us to clarify that its strategic partnership with Micromax will be an effort to expand the Chinese company's retail presence in India, in both online and offline channels. It will be starting off with offline channels first. We have updated the title to reflect the changes.

