Huawei is making a smartwatch that can store wireless earbuds: Report

Huawei's patent indicates different ways to store a pair of wireless earbuds inside a smartwatch.

Huawei has just patented a smartwatch that comes with a set of built-in Bluetooth earbuds. The patent suggests that the company is considering various ways to store a pair of wireless earbuds inside a smartwatch.

The patent which was first spotted by LetsGoDigital has illustrations indicating the same.

Smartwatch with Bluetooth earbuds illustration. Image: LetsGoDigital

Smartwatch with Bluetooth earbuds illustration. Image: LetsGoDigital

The patent was granted by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). Being able to store the earbuds in your watch sounds like a fun idea because you want to keep it as close to you. However, we're not sure how safe it is.

Going by the report and the illustration, there are a number of different storage options available. There is an option to attach the buds to the watch band magnetically or even in a small case. The watch can also store the earbuds in capsules with a spring-release mechanism affixed to either side of the watch face.

Huawei Watch 2. Image: Huawei Official

Huawei Watch 2. Image: Huawei Official

The earbuds are expected to water resistant and will also have active noise cancellation feature. We cannot say the when Huawei will be launching the product or if it will even launch it at all.

This year in February, Huawei patented a unique gesture control method for smartwatches. The gesture control allows the user to control a smartwatch by drawing on the back of their hand and even in the air.

