Huawei gets certification for 55-inch and 65-inch TV, expected to launch soon

These Huawei TVs are from Hefei BOE Video Technology Co., Ltd, a leading LCD maker in China.

Shomik Sen BhattacharjeeMay 30, 2019 16:12:53 IST

Huawei is facing quite a turbulence from the past few days due to Trump's recent ban in the US. But the Chinese company, Huawei seems to be handling the situation a little and working towards bringing more products in the consumer electronics segment which will start with two models of Huawei's rumoured TV.

Two models each of 55-inch and 65-inch just got certification from China's National Quality Certification Center. These models are from Hefei BOE Video Technology Co., Ltd which is one of the leading LCD makers in China.  As per a report that was released by Nikkei earlier this month, Huawei is reportedly releasing a 5G 8K TV very soon.

A man holding his phone walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing, China December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee - RC14F65F1E70

Huawei reportedly will launch its television lineup by the end of this year. The company also reportedly aims at selling 10 million units of this television each year.  The Huawei TVs will be equipped with several features such as dual cameras, games, and social media integration.

Huawei LCD TV passed 3C certification: BOE OEM or 55 inches

As per the report, Huawei has plans of including a 5G modem in the TV to allow it to stream remote content directly thereby removing the need of a cable box or fixed-line internet connection.

The report further speculates that the TV’s 5G connection could also let them stream 360-degree videos. This TV will be the first in a line of consumer electronic products to create an ecosystem of devices, similar to that of Samsung.

