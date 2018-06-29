MWC Shanghai 2018 has begun and Huawei has just announced that it is planning to introduce 5G chips in March 2019 and also introduce 5G smartphones later in the year.

As per Huawei's rotating and acting CEO Eric Xu, Huawei will look to release 5G mobile solutions in 2019 which will enable the company to launch 5G smartphones around the month of June 2019.

As reported by DigiTimes, Xu remains optimistic that the announcement of 3GPP Release 16, which is expected to arrive by the end of 2018, will fully address issues related to low-latency and massive connectivity on 5G.

He also went on to add that the onset of 5G will be a massive push to mobile video streaming and other services like augmented, virtual and mixed reality.

According to a report by GSMArena, to cover the demand for such networks, Huawei will roll out commercial solutions for non-standalone networks (NSA) in the month of September 2018 and deal with standalone platforms like an eventual Kirin SoC with support for 5G bands by March 2019.

This means that realistically we could see Huawei launch 5G smartphones by the month of July or August 2019.