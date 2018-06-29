Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018 17:08 IST

Huawei expects to launch 5G chips by March 2019 and 5G smartphones by June 2019

The onset of 5G will be a huge push to mobile video streaming and services like AR and VR.

MWC Shanghai 2018 has begun and Huawei has just announced that it is planning to introduce 5G chips in March 2019 and also introduce 5G smartphones later in the year.

The Huawei P20 Pro. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Huawei P20 Pro. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

As per Huawei's rotating and acting CEO Eric Xu, Huawei will look to release 5G mobile solutions in 2019 which will enable the company to launch 5G smartphones around the month of June 2019.

As reported by DigiTimes, Xu remains optimistic that the announcement of 3GPP Release 16, which is expected to arrive by the end of 2018, will fully address issues related to low-latency and massive connectivity on 5G.

He also went on to add that the onset of 5G will be a massive push to mobile video streaming and other services like augmented, virtual and mixed reality.

According to a report by GSMArena, to cover the demand for such networks, Huawei will roll out commercial solutions for non-standalone networks (NSA) in the month of September 2018 and deal with standalone platforms like an eventual Kirin SoC with support for 5G bands by March 2019.

This means that realistically we could see Huawei launch 5G smartphones by the month of July or August 2019.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Ericsson 5G

Ericsson needs industries to embrace 5G network to get a long-term boost

Jun 22, 2018

5G networks

5G networks could increase the safety on self-driving cars significantly: Gartner

Jun 21, 2018

newstracker

Global smartphone shipments to cross 1.49 billion units in 2018

Jun 17, 2018

5G

China is expected to become the world's largest 5G market by 2025: Report

Jun 29, 2018

NewsTracker

Virtual reality can help you remember information better: Research

Jun 15, 2018

Google

US lawmakers ask Google to reconsider its work with Chinese smartphone giant Huawei

Jun 21, 2018

science

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

The Arctic

Climate change is fast washing away Arctic archeological treasures: Study

Jun 29, 2018