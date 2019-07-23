Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei executive says 'concerned' about Canadians held in China

By Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian unit of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd sought to distance itself from the actions of the Chinese government on Monday, with a top local executive saying the company is worried about two Canadian men being held by Beijing. Canada's arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou - the daughter of the company's founder - stands at the heart of months of tensions between the two countries. After she was picked up in Vancouver on a U.S.

ReutersJul 23, 2019 01:06:20 IST

Huawei executive says concerned about Canadians held in China

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian unit of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd sought to distance itself from the actions of the Chinese government on Monday, with a top local executive saying the company is worried about two Canadian men being held by Beijing.

Canada's arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou - the daughter of the company's founder - stands at the heart of months of tensions between the two countries.

After she was picked up in Vancouver on a U.S. arrest warrant, China detained two Canadian men and later charged them with spying. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the arrests and several Canadian allies, including the United States, are calling for their release.

"Obviously we're concerned, like all Canadians are concerned, about their well-being," Huawei Canada's Vice President of Corporate Affairs Alykhan Velshi said when asked about the two men being held in China.

"This is a time of real tension between Canada and China, and it can only be solved by governments," Velshi told reporters in Ottawa, after announcing a partnership to furnish high-speed 4G Internet to isolated communities in Canada's Far North.

Huawei said it would partner with ICE Wireless and Iristel to provide high-speed internet to 20 communities in the Arctic and 70 in rural and remote areas of Quebec by 2025, potentially reaching some 200,000 people living in those areas.

No financial details were provided.

Huawei also said it would include residents of the Far North in its plans to train 1,000 Canadians to install and use its technology, and that it would launch a major advertising campaign in movie theaters across the country featuring short documentaries about how high-speed Internet is helping people in the Far North.

The Huawei announcements come amid diplomatic tensions and as experts in Ottawa are reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including Huawei's participation. The United States put Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

Last week, Reuters reported that Canada was likely to postpone a decision on whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment until after the October federal election due to increasingly strained relations with Beijing.

Velshi said the characterization of the company's Canadian offices as "Dr. Evil's lair" where they are "toiling away at the latest world-ending scheme" is false. Instead the offices are filled with "a bunch of engineers solving engineering problems," he said.

Instead, he said, Huawei has been supplying network equipment in Canada since 2008, and had some 1,100 employees nationally.

Referring to the 5G decision, Velshi said: "We would ask for the government to judge us on our record in Canada, and for decisions to be made based on technology and not politics."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Newstracker

Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as Fed chair sets stage for rate cut

Jul 11, 2019
Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as Fed chair sets stage for rate cut
U.S. oil hits highest in over a month amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions

Newstracker

U.S. oil hits highest in over a month amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions

Jul 11, 2019
Domestic airfares soar in Indonesia despite government price cap

Newstracker

Domestic airfares soar in Indonesia despite government price cap

Jul 11, 2019
Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

Newstracker

Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

Jul 11, 2019
Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece

Newstracker

Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece

Jul 11, 2019
Brazil pension overhaul bill wins by resounding margin in lower house

Newstracker

Brazil pension overhaul bill wins by resounding margin in lower house

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019