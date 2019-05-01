Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei edges ahead of Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q1 2019, reveals IDC

2019 will be another down year overall for smartphone shipments, apart from strong growth by Huawei.

Agence France-PresseMay 01, 2019 11:59:32 IST

China-based Huawei outsold Apple's iPhones in the first quarter of this year, seizing the California company's second-place spot in a tightening smartphone market dominated by Samsung, a tracker said Tuesday.

A total of 310.8 million smartphones were shipped globally during the first three months of this year in a 6.6 percent decline from the same period in 2018, according to preliminary data from the Chinese-owned International Data Corporation.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter of decline for global smartphone shipments, the market tracker added.

Huawei edges ahead of Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q1 2019, reveals IDC

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

IDC saw the results as a sign that 2019 will be another down year overall for smartphone shipments, apart from strong growth by Huawei.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Huawei is laser-focused on growing its stature in the world of mobile devices, with smartphones being its lead horse," said IDC mobile device program director Ryan Reith.

"The overall smartphone market continues to be challenged in almost all areas, yet Huawei was able to grow shipments by 50 percent." South Korean consumer electronics behemoth Samsung saw smartphone shipments drop 8.1 percent to 71.9 million in the first quarter.

Huawei, meanwhile, weighed in with 50.3 percent growth to ship 59.1 million smartphones and put it within "striking distance" of Samsung, according to IDC.

Apple had a challenging first quarter, with iPhone shipments dropping by a "staggering" 30.2 percent from a year earlier to 36.4 million units, IDC reported.

Price cuts in China along with favorable trade-in deals were not enough to coax people into upgrading to new iPhones, the market tracker said.

Apple delivered stronger-than-expected financial results for the past quarter as gains in services helped offset slumping iPhone sales, sparking a rally in shares of the technology giant.

An overall slowdown in the high-end smartphone market has been seen as a symptom of people waiting longer to upgrade to new models and a lack of the kind of captivating innovation that inspires them to do just that.

"Consumers continue to hold on to their phones longer than before as newer higher priced models offer little incentive to shell out top dollar to upgrade," said IDC research manager Anthony Scarsella.

"Moreover, the pending arrival of 5G handsets could have consumers waiting until both the networks and devices are ready for prime time in 2020."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Huawei

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense burns

Apr 21, 2019
Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense burns
Sure, Huawei P30 Pro’s 50x zoom is a creepy, privacy nightmare, but it’s nothing new

Huawei P30 Pro

Sure, Huawei P30 Pro’s 50x zoom is a creepy, privacy nightmare, but it’s nothing new

Apr 17, 2019
Amazon Summer Sale to begin on 4 May: A preview of the best deals on offer

Amazon Sale

Amazon Summer Sale to begin on 4 May: A preview of the best deals on offer

Apr 30, 2019
Apple posts $52 billion profit in Q2 as AirPods sales, iPhone price cuts spark revival

Apple

Apple posts $52 billion profit in Q2 as AirPods sales, iPhone price cuts spark revival

May 01, 2019
Honor 20 Pro alleged leaked image reveals periscope zoom lens like the P30 Pro

Honor

Honor 20 Pro alleged leaked image reveals periscope zoom lens like the P30 Pro

Apr 18, 2019
Apple's iPhone XR is its best-selling iPhone in the US in Q1 2019: Survey

iPhone

Apple's iPhone XR is its best-selling iPhone in the US in Q1 2019: Survey

Apr 25, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019