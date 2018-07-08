Sunday, July 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 08 July, 2018 15:43 IST

Huawei does not see itself becoming a target of US sanctions

The Chinese company, ZTE Corp, was also hit last month by a $1.4 billion settlement deal.

China’s Huawei, the world’s largest maker of telecommunication network equipment, does not see itself becoming the target of US sanctions and will keep buying US chips this year, one of its three rotating chairmen told a French newspaper.

Huawei logo. Reuters

Huawei logo. Reuters

Huawei, also the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, is a private company but has found itself battling perceptions of ties to the Chinese government, which it has repeatedly denied.

Several U.S. lawmakers last month claimed its research funding to American universities posed a “significant threat” to national security, the latest difficulty Huawei has faced operating in the United States.

Another major Chinese telecommunications equipment maker, ZTE Corp, was hit last month by a $1.4 billion settlement deal after the U.S. government said the firm broke an agreement to discipline executives who conspired to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

Asked if he feared his company could also be hit by sanctions, Ken Hu, one of Huawei’s rotating chairmen, told Le Journal du Dimanche:

“It would be hard to imagine. Ten years ago we put in place a system to control our exports, which has become very efficient. Our policy is to closely implement all laws and regulations introduced by Europe, the United Nations and the United States.”

Asked if Huawei could do without U.S. components, Hu said the company’s logistical chain was international. “We must be open and choose the best technologies, the best products. We will therefore keep buying American chips this year.”

Earlier this year, US lawmakers asked Alphabet Inc’s Google to reconsider working with Huawei, which they described as a security threat. And a deal with U.S. telecom firm AT&T Inc T.N to sell its smartphones in the United States collapsed at the 11th hour due to security concerns.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

NewsTracker

Sanctions on North Korea to remain until Pyongyang carries out 'final' denuclearisation, says Mike Pompeo

Jul 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Seoul and Pyongyang begin talks on modernising inter-Korea rail systems

Jun 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Singapore spent $12 million on Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit, says its foreign affairs ministry; largest part spent on security

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

'US will maintain troop levels in South Korea': James Mattis assures Seoul after Trump cancels joint military exercise

Jun 28, 2018

NewsTracker

Satellite images show North Korea making rapid infrastructure improvements at main nuclear facility, says monitor

Jun 27, 2018

NewsTracker

In Seoul, US defence secretary James Mattis vows to have 'strong stance' on North Korea

Jun 29, 2018

science

Space

NASA to fund project aimed at turning asteroids into giant, autonomous spacecraft

Jul 08, 2018

Weather

Torrential rains in Japan kill 66, leave 1,000 in the western city of Kurashiki

Jul 08, 2018

Microbiology

Scientists discover genetic biomarkers that can accurately identify deadly pathogen

Jul 08, 2018

Space

India must join the space race before other nations take away benefits: ISRO

Jul 08, 2018